Wednesday and Thursday of last week were big days for giving in Blackfoot with donations aplenty.
Wednesday's giving started with a car being donated to the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) to be sold as a fundraiser for the agency. There was more giving soon after that with the City of Blackfoot giving a $1,000 check to the Blackfoot Bandits Special Olympics program. On Thursday, two checks for $500 each were given to SEICAA and the Blackfoot Community Pantry/Community Dinner Table by the Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors.
With that much good news to be found in the community, maybe we should start thinking about starting a regular "Good News Sunday" feature in the paper.
Seriously.
We see enough bad news on a regular basis, why not give some incentive to do some good deeds in a community known for doing plenty of good deeds and letting people know about it? It could be a donation, a neighbor helping a neighbor or a friend helping a friend, anything in the way of reaching out to help each other. Send me an email at jmiller@bcchron.com and let me know about it.
Now for the details on the past week's "good news."
GIVING A CAR FOR SEICAA
Shannon and Kenneth Jensen donated a 2005 Ford Focus to SEICAA to be sold by the agency as a fundraiser, and the story went beyond that. Employees of Bowers Detailing gave their time and effort to detail the car, and the car itself has a history of giving behind it. It originally belonged to Jensen's grandmother, Virginia Patterson, who had her own history of donating a car to SEICAA as well.
"You could say we're paying it forward," Shannon Jensen said. Her son T.J. has driven the car for the past few years.
"I'm excited to find out the history of this," said Traci Hebdon, SEICAA's Bingham County coordinator. "We have an amazing community that rallies and supports each other."
The car is a four-door with nearly 138,800 miles on it. The car has been checked by a mechanic and is sound, with good tires, air conditioning, and a good heat system. They're asking $2,500 or the best offer.
Call SEICAA at (208) 785-1583 and ask for Traci, or call (208) 681-6734 to inquire about the car.
STEPS FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Inc., sponsored a program last year encouraging mayors across the state to walk an average of 10,000 steps per day in October 2019. Blackfoot Mayor Carroll was one of the 68 mayors across the state who successfully completed the challenge, earning an award of $1,000 to help encourage children in the community to be active through programs or projects.
Carroll decided after much consideration the award would be granted to the Blackfoot Bandits Special Olympics, a non-profit organization focused on providing training and athletic competition to those with intellectual disabilities.
Carey Walton, the local program coordinator for Special Olympics and the parent of a Special Olympian, accepted the check on behalf of the Blackfoot Bandits at a small presentation ceremony at Jensen Grove with a group of city employees gathering with Special Olympics representatives for the donation.
More information about the Blue Cross Foundation is available at BCI Foundation for Health and High Five Idaho. More information on the Special Olympics may be found on their web site, and anyone interested in participating, donating or volunteering for Special Olympics may contact Walton at (208) 680-0106.
Walton said the donation would go toward helping with travel expenses to events, including hotel and food costs. She said there are 15 members that travel with the group.
REALTORS HELP SEICAA, COMMUNITY PANTRY
"We're trying to give back to the community where it might help, and we chose SEICAA along with the Community Dinner Table and the pantry," said Tami Fairchild from the Greater Blackfoot Association of Realtors. "These are organizations that do so much for the community, they deserve everyone's support."