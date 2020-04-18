I was born and raised in a small town. I know about the quirks that come with living in a small town. Pretty much everyone knows each other, and if they don’t it’s only a matter of time before they do.
My small town had a population of around 3,000 residents. In a small town, there’s bound to be bad blood between some people, with arguments and hard feelings that don’t go away easily if they ever go away at all. In a town of around 3,000 people, it’s more than big enough for those arguments and hard feelings to not threaten its well-being. If they don’t go away, those arguments and hard feelings simply bubble beneath the surface until one of the parties involved moves on, or there’s some legal or illegal resolution, or the whole mess just fades away with the involved parties just learning to ignore each other.
It’s harder for a town to survive peacefully when that town is 100 times smaller, there’s not enough money in the budget for a police officer to keep the peace, there’s reluctance to serve in city government because there’s fierce infighting in city government, debates over the validity of ordinances and the rise or fall of property values grow heated, personality conflicts reach a boiling point ... in the middle of a city council meeting ... in the middle of the town’s main street.
If anyone wants to know just how bitter things have become in Atomic City, all you have to do is look on Facebook. People move to small towns like Atomic City for the peacefulness. Look at video from Tuesday’s Atomic City council meeting and you’ll see very little of that.
Before a prayer was offered in Tuesday’s council meeting, before the Pledge of Allegiance was recited, there were exchanges of insults and f-bombs. Look deeper into other videos that are out there on Facebook from Atomic City. More arguments. More f-bombs. All sides.
One video shows a man leaning toward the driver’s side window of a car driven by Atomic City Mayor Chris Polatis. Apparently words were being exchanged. Polatis started pulling away, the man outside the car held onto the vehicle until all that could be seen was snow on the road, but before long there’s the view of a pair of feet losing their balance, the bottom part of legs and feet moving forward and back, a small group of people gathering.
I saw that video Thursday night. Apparently something happened between those same individuals again that night, with punches being thrown, and — again — in this age of technology, there was another video to capture it.
I haven’t seen that video yet, but I heard about it Friday.
Polatis hasn’t come away from the latest squabbling squeaky clean. Soon into the video at the city council meeting Tuesday, he himself can be seen hurling a personal insult that could have and should have been avoided. I spoke with Polatis about that Friday, and he did express remorse.
There’s been enough f-bombs tossed around on video from opposing sides in Atomic City lately to make a clergyman blush as red as a beet. The mayor seems about ready to leave town out of frustration, and he was asked at the end of Tuesday’s council meeting to name his price for his property. He came up with a dollar figure. That same offer was made to more than just the mayor to get other people in town to move on.
It doesn’t paint a pretty picture. Given the reputation for turmoil that’s growing in Atomic City, it makes a person wonder.
What is it going to take for things to cool down in that small town, 100 times smaller than my small town? Does someone have to get seriously injured? Stabbed? Shot? Killed?
These latest videos, shared for all to see on social media, tell a pretty sad story all by themselves.