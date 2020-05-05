The news that the Bingham County Chronicle was taking over operations of the Morning News and renaming our paper the Bingham News Chronicle was a shock to a lot of people. It was a surprise to our staff first thing Monday morning when we got the word ourselves.
Monday was a whirlwind at the Chronicle office, starting to transfer content over from one paper to another. As Publisher Travis Quast said, there is still a lot of work to do in the transition, behind the scenes.
We wish the employees of the News well. We are bringing Kyle Mangum and his Blackfoot roots on board to help us at the News Chronicle with reporting in areas such as local government and lending a hand once local sports events get going again.
This is not my first rodeo when it comes to any kind of connection to the Morning News. I was a young 23-year-old pup when I first went to the News from the Shelley Pioneer in 1984 as a general assignment reporter. At the Pioneer, I did a bit of everything as is usually the case at a small weekly — news, sports, photography, darkroom work, editing, writing food columns, taking classifieds, babysitting, making coffee, writing headlines, etc.
I’d worked in the business since the age of 16, starting out writing sports at the Post Register. My work at the Pioneer was a great experience, setting me up quite nicely when it came to being a reporter at the Morning News. From there, I worked for a couple of years as sports editor, which I loved. Then I worked for several years as managing editor until 1993.
I saw a lot of things in that time. Made some good connections. Before leaving in 1993, we’d moved from the old building on NW Main to a different building at 34 N. Ash.
When part of my family moved back to Blackfoot in August 2018, it was my second go-round in moving to that building on N. Ash. Now, I’m looking at moving there for a third time.
My fondest memories of working at the Morning News came from my earliest days there. That was when Mark Brown was publisher, and he was a pro’s pro in the world of the newspaper business. I also became quite fond of Mark’s father Drury, who seemed to see enough in me and my abilities to put in a good word for my work when it was needed.
The Browns helped keep a local institution going and thriving. I looked to them when it came to an example of how to do this business the right way.
That’s never stopped. And it won’t stop as long as I have a hand in it, whether it’s the Chronicle or the News Chronicle. I carry the Browns’ example with me to this day.
For our subscribers and for the subscribers of the Morning News who found a surprise in their boxes Tuesday morning, we are intent on keeping local journalism in Bingham County alive and thriving.
You have my word on that.