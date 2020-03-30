The Bingham County Chronicle just noted its first year of business during the first week of March, around the time the coronavirus outbreak was just beginning to make its presence known in our own little corner of the world.
In fact, it was on the day of the Chronicle’s first anniversary — March 5 — that we published the first article detailing the impact of COVID-19 locally when county commissioners called an emergency meeting to adopt a travel policy for county employees due to the coronavirus risk. That was when the outbreak was seen more in overseas countries such as China and Italy, and even then only in certain regions of Italy.
Things have certainly changed since then. Now, we are seeing and feeling the impact everywhere, around the world.
Bingham County is no different. The Chronicle is no different.
Non-essential businesses are being asked to close. That has an impact on revenues and employees. Even businesses considered essential and staying operational are feeling the strain, especially among restaurants with workers facing furloughs.
These are adjustments that are unfortunate but understandable. With businesses facing these adjustments, advertising has gone down among newspapers across the chain owned by our parent company, the Adams Publishing Group (APG).
That’s where the impact on the Bingham County Chronicle and other sister papers in the region is being felt. Last week, APG ordered the top-to-bottom furlough for all of its employees on a temporary basis while the sharper impacts of this outbreak are being felt.
For the time being, full-time staff — editorial and advertising — will be working fewer hours than before, going from 40 hours a week to 30 hours a week. This also affects our freelance correspondents such as Emily Hone and Leslie Mielke. For now, we will need to discontinue their contributions, and those contributions will be greatly missed — Emily Hone with her court reporting and stories from county government and other areas, Leslie with her reports from northern Bingham County.
Remember, this is only temporary until everyone pulls out of the effects and things get back more toward the “old normal.”
In the meantime, we as a staff will continue to work hard to produce the Chronicle on a regular basis, carriers will continue to deliver, our business will go on to the best of the staff’s ability. As editor, I will continue to work to gather as much local information as possible to feature in our pages even in a more limited amount of time, which also includes earlier deadlines with earlier press runs. We remain committed to sharing as much vital information as we can on a daily basis, especially at a challenging time such as this. That’s where the community can help more than ever, by emailing possible stories and photos for publication to jmiller@bcchron.com or bccnews@bcchron.com, or call me at (208) 683-8166.
Our sports writer, Fred Davis, has faced quite a challenge with spring sports being discontinued for now, but even then he has worked on local features shining a light on those suspensions and the impacts they’ve had on local people. He will continue to look for any possible ways to provide a local flavor in sports coverage, as well as filling in on education and any other local beats, and he can be reached at fdavis@bcchron.com or (208) 683-8167 with any possible stories.
On the advertising side, we are mounting a campaign to let readers know what businesses are still open, an essential service at this time. For more information, contact Wayne Ingram at wingram@bcchron.com or call (208) 683-8162, or Lisa Lete Melton at lmelton@bcchron.com or call her at (208) 683-8168 by no later than Thursday at noon, this week only.
The effects have been noticeable in our pages already, with a temporary discontinuation of such things as the community calendar — although senior citizen menus continue to be published as those centers provide curbside service — and as local libraries have closed to the public and stopped taking returns, the weekly Books page will go through some change.
Here’s the thing to remember: We’re all in this together. Patience and that strong Bingham County sense of community are essential. I’ve said and shown it more than once in these pages over the past year and nearly four weeks — Bingham County is a community that is a shining example in pulling together, overcoming challenges, bearing each other’s burdens.
We at the Chronicle, with the community’s much-appreciated help, will continue to show how it’s done.
Thank you for your support.