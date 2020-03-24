Consider this a slight break in the fast pace of providing omnipresent updates on coronavirus in the Bingham County Chronicle.
Man, does a slight break ever feel good. But it may only be brief. The Blackfoot city council will hold a special meeting today at 4 p.m. with two action items on the agenda: approval of a proposed resolution extending the declaration of local disaster emergency, and proposed utility billing relief.
In the meantime, it’s as good a time as any to take some deep, relaxing breaths ... in ... out ... in ... out ...
Things have been fast-paced, stressful, and ever-changing in our little part of the world because of COVID-19 ever since at least March 13, when news broke that Idaho had its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
Friday the 13th ... wouldn’t you just know it?
I was hustling that Friday afternoon, working to get all our content for that Sunday’s paper ready to be put together so I could leave the office at a decent time and then hit the road with my lovely wife for a trip to Jackson, Wyo., to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary which was coming up on St. Patrick’s Day.
I was looking forward to that trip. It was the first chance I’d had in just over a year to have a complete weekend off, totally away from the office, and it gave my wife and I a chance to spend some quality time together on a very rare date.
The breaking news of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Idaho put a hectic and a slight bit later end to that workday than I wanted, but we made it to Jackson before it got terribly late, checked in to our motel, asked the clerk about the availability of toilet paper in town, went to the Albertsons store to get a light meal for the night, and found not a single roll of toilet paper in the bath tissue aisle.
I should have expected that seeing how fast things were disappearing from store shelves in Blackfoot in the days before we left town, including seeing a madhouse at the checkout lines at Ridley’s that Thursday, March 12, toward the end of the day.
We did manage to stock up on some diapers for our grandson in an unhoarding way before leaving Jackson, although that wasn’t easy either.
As we were leaving town that Sunday to make our way back home, my wife came across something on Facebook showing a tweet from a Dr.Milton Wolf, blaming all the then-current ills of the world — small businesses struggling, stock market and 401k values crashing, etc. — on the media and its coverage of COVID-19. It said the media is evil, that it was was showing it is the “enemy of the people.” Being a part of the media, that didn’t make my day, and I responded to the post.
The media has a responsibility to provide information that’s complete and accurate, I said, and if we don’t do that there will be people mad at the media because we’re not doing our jobs in keeping the public informed, in this case with lives possibly depending on it. So we can’t win either way.
I was getting ready to return to work that Monday, March 16. I’d just gotten out of the shower as I was preparing for a meeting of school leaders from around the county that morning to talk about possible school closures. I still had a wet head of hair when I got a call from the county commissioners’ office, letting me know about an emergency meeting there in about 25 minutes.
I hurried to dry my hair and make myself presentable, hustled to the courthouse where department heads were reviewing the coronavirus situation, kept watching the clock in commission chambers knowing the school meeting was coming up fast, and got to that next meeting just in time.
Those were my days pretty much from then on ... last Friday, getting late word that afternoon that someone from Bingham County had been confirmed with coronavirus.
There were some late nights last week, mainly due to rounding up the latest local information relating to the pandemic.
But there was a ray of sunshine that came to me last Friday in all that craziness, something that helped take away the pent-up feelings about the media being the “enemy of the people” in the coronavirus mess.
I was walking from my vehicle through the parking lot approaching Kesler’s Market before coming in to work. A woman I don’t know stopped me and asked, “Are you John Miller?”
”Yes,” I answered, not knowing what to expect.
”I just wanted to thank you for doing a great job.”
I had a feeling she was talking about our slew of updates and information on coronavirus. To her, at least, there was gratitude, and I expressed my appreciation for that.
Coronavirus is an outbreak to be taken seriously. This is not a game. It’s not a hoax. It’s impacting the lives of everyone, and we’re feeling it here too.
There are things we can do to make it through all this. Follow the advice of medical experts on how to keep from catching the virus, follow the guidelines on how to help prevent it from spreading. Follow the words of a good book about looking out for each other, helping each other, treating others as you’d want them to treat you, worrying about nothing. Don’t panic.
We’re all looking for a light at the end of this tunnel. It’ll come. Have faith.
I finished work earlier than usual last Saturday night, got home while it was still light enough outside to go for a walk with my wife around the path at the Rose ponds. We were walking along the east side of that circular part of the path, along the river. The weather was pretty wild that day, with rain and hail and maybe some snow in areas. But it cleared up, with some remnants of the storm clouds in the sky to the east, showing what had passed through earlier.
My wife, being the artist that she is, looked up toward those clouds hovering over the hills and it caught her artistic eye. She wished that she had a camera. I had my smartphone. I shot a photo. What came out was a reminder.
Storm clouds pass. Let’s remember that.