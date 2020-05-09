This is my first Mother’s Day without having my mother around to at least think about and wonder what she’s doing on her special day.
There was a “kind of” goodbye to her in my mind a number of years ago when her mind started slipping away because of dementia. But she was always a fighter, so years passed before she began slipping away for good last June.
I made the trip to my hometown of Salmon last June and spent a few days there to say goodbye one last time while she was still breathing and her heart was still beating, along with my daughter and grandson, the first time he’d ever been able to set eyes on his great-grandma face to face. She wasn’t able to see him face to face.
I won’t forget the last time I was able to look into her eyes and she looked into mine. It was early evening and I was getting ready to leave the care center where she resided and she was in hospice care. Most of the time in the days I was there, all she could do was sleep. She was on morphine which knocked her out most of the time. She’d open her eyes very briefly, but I wasn’t able to catch her attention long enough to make a difference.
Early that morning, I got to her room and just sat with her alone. I closed my eyes and said a silent prayer to give me that one last chance to look her in the eye and say a proper goodbye.
That prayer was answered that evening. Before leaving the room, her back was turned to me on her bed. I touched her hand lightly and spoke softly into her ear, but it startled her. Instead of showing a groggy sliver of her eyes, they were wide open. Instead of quickly closing again, her eyes stayed open ... long enough for me to go to the other side of the bed so she could see my face and I could talk to her and tell her how much I loved her.
Then came the next morning. I knew that would be the last time I’d see her alive before leaving to return home to Blackfoot. She didn’t wake up that time, but I still knelt beside her, held her hand, and whispered in her ear.
“I love you, Mom. You were the best mom I could have ever hoped for. Thank you for being my mom. You rest now, okay? You’ve earned this rest. Goodbye, Mom.”
She passed away in the days after that. Before she passed, she spent more time with mental clarity than she had in quite some time. My sister and others who were in the room told me about a time in that clarity when she called out for me in the only name she ever really called me by.
“Jack?”
My sister reassured her that I’d been there in the days before.
Hearing that gave the kind of closure I needed. Mom remembered me through the final fog of her dementia. She remembered my name.
Her funeral service was in the Presbyterian church in Salmon, just down the street from the funeral home with the church’s fellowship hall in between. It was in that fellowship hall that we celebrated her 80th birthday in 2010. My father, a native of Kentucky and — like my mom — a fan of country and bluegrass music, died in a mining accident in Wyoming four months before I was born. The local Old Time Fiddlers played at her birthday celebration, and I made a special request for them to play “Tennessee Waltz.” I asked my mom to dance with me to that tune, in my father’s memory. That was a memorable moment. All eyes were on us.
Mom was laid to rest with my dad’s grave nearby and my older brother’s grave between them. We went back to the fellowship hall for a meal and a chance to visit with the Old Time Fiddlers playing along.
Before it was over, I asked the Old Time Fiddlers again for a special request — “Tennessee Waltz.”
Mom endured a lot in her life. Lord knows she earned the rest. She was the strongest woman I’ve ever known in my life, with a strength of character I looked for in my own wife, a strength I encourage in my daughter.
It’s my first Mother’s Day with my mom. I miss her terribly, but I’m at peace with her being gone now. She’s in good hands.
To all of the mothers or those about to become mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day.