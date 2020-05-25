In the time since the merger of two Blackfoot daily newspapers into one a few weeks ago, we’ve had some requests for a “Thought For Today” to be printed in these pages. A thought for today has been printed on the front page of each day’s paper since the Chronicle was born last year. It appears at the bottom, above the index.
The thought that came up Monday morning, Memorial Day, was fitting. It comes from Marcus Tullius Cicero, a Roman statesman who lived from 106 B.C. to 43 B.C.
”The life of the dead is placed in the memory of the living.”
Memorial Day observances were quite different Monday. Grove City Cemetery was much busier on Sunday than it was Monday morning during the time normally reserved for Memorial Day observances, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing resulting from it.
Last year, the veterans’ memorial area at the heart of the cemetery was filled with people standing or sitting in a steady rain. The American flag was raised by local veterans, wreaths were brought up to surround the memorial area.
That wasn’t the scene this year, although the graves of service members were still decorated with flags through an effort by volunteers that took a couple of hours. The City of Blackfoot has a wreath near the base of the memorial flag.
The gathering Monday morning may not have been the same under brilliant blue skies this time around. The thoughts and remembrances were still there.
Deeper into town, the flowers were in full bloom at the entrance to Patriot Field. The flags of the different branches of the armed services along with a flag for those missing in action fluttered in a slight breeze. One unique aspect of the setting is the area that surrounds the memorial for the fallen soldiers of Bingham County, offering a place for people to sit, gaze upon the scene with the newly installed statue, and reflect on the sacrifice.
A wall at Patriot Field contains nameplates of 122 fallen soldiers from the county — killed in service to their country from World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and during peacetime. They show the ranks of the fallen and the branches in which they served.
A pandemic may have kept crowds down this year, but there was a certain stillness in the air that was still fitting. We could reflect on a soldier’s service and sacrifice in peacefulness while wishing them a restful peace.
There weren’t any 21-gun salutes, but we could still salute them for giving their all. We have that freedom.
The words carved in stone at the entrance to Patriot Field say a lot: “That we may remember, not only for today but for all time, The noble freedom which we continue to enjoy For the price of their lives.”
A pandemic can’t allow us to forget.