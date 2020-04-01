Tuesday’s 6.5 magnitude earthquake centered in the Stanley area was the third time I’ve experienced an earth mover like that, although at the time it happened — shortly before 6 p.m. — I had no idea what was going on.
Apparently I wasn’t alone.
I was sitting at my desk finishing up Wednesday’s paper when I felt this weird sensation like the back of my chair was moving in waves. I was wondering a few things: a sudden onset of coronavirus and I was hallucinating (yes, I know, the feeling of moving in waves is not a symptom of coronavirus but these days so much on our minds is about the virus ...)? It lasted maybe 15 seconds at least and then went away. I didn’t think any more of it.
The reports of the earthquake started coming in and I still didn’t put the two together. I started seeing people in Blackfoot on social media saying online that they felt it and then I realized I had felt it too. That wavy feeling in my chair was from the earthquake.
It was the third time I’ve felt those tremors. I was in bed at home in Shelley and felt it move when the largest quake in Idaho history hit around Mt. Borah in 1983. More recently, my family was at home in West Jordan, Utah, a number of years ago on a Saturday night when we experienced one coming from the Oquirrh Mountains, registering just over a 3 in magnitude. That time, it sounded like there was a sudden, hard gust of wind outside but the maple tree outside our front window wasn’t moving, accompanied by the sound of our house creaking. My wife and I were upstairs and our children were downstairs, wondering what just happened. Neighbors went outside to share the experience.
Now this, on top of a coronavirus pandemic and more earthquakes in Utah. Talk about a bad April Fool’s joke.
After Tuesday’s quake, I invited local residents or former residents on social media to share their own stories. Here’s what was received:
Alicia Carper Clark: I moved here from Alaska, where they are very common, so I wasn’t really surprised when it started- until I remembered I was in Idaho and we don’t really do that here, lol.
Jerry Martinez: My wife felt it in Blackfoot! Here’s a screenshot of her describing her experience in our family thread: “I think I only felt it because I was at my desk reading my laptop screen with my head/chin resting on my arm. I felt the swaying and it made me feel nauseous and like I was going to pass out. I couldn’t figure out if I was moving or my desk was? I sat up to compose myself and realized Jerry wasn’t saying anything across the room so I thought my sugar was low or something. Then he read the text from his coworker asking if they felt it and I said ... that was real. I’m not crazy!!!
Brian R. Lee: I was sitting at my computer at home in Osburn, ID, and felt the same thing.
Robert Lee: I was sitting in a car at a drive-through and the car started to move around like the wind was blowing it and I’m looking outside ... it’s not really that windy was like well I just dismissed it and I’ve been in a big earthquake in California a 7.1 in 1989. I’ll tell you this didn’t feel anything like that. I was scrolling through Facebook and started noticing people were commenting that we just had an earthquake. I was like that’s crazy, I didn’t feel it and some of them were even in Idaho Falls and then I recognized that that’s what I was feeling, it was pretty crazy.
Rosa Salce: I thought I was getting nauseous and light headed
Nancy A. Nation: My friends in Montana, Spokane, Boise all felt it, 6.5 near Challis.
Debbie Lamere: My friends in Bozeman, Missoula, Sandpoint, Idaho, Jackson Hole, Jackpot, NV, even Vegas felt it. I felt nothing.
Karrie Bassett Miller: I was chatting on the phone with my sister discussing why her chandelier was swaying. We both live in Blackfoot. My dork self thought it was a ghost ‘til her earthquake app alarm went off. We didn’t feel it.
Jessica L Denney: My daughter and I were eating dinner and I felt what appeared to be the table shaking or my chair. I asked her to stop, thinking she was kicking the table/chair. Confused, she asked “What?” I peaked over to see her legs and she was sitting on top of them. At that moment, I knew it wasn’t her. But, the sensation was gone. It wasn’t until later did I realize it was from the aftershock.