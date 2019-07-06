The very serious Facebook post from the Blackfoot Police Department came to my attention Friday afternoon right around the time I was thinking about writing this very column.
It went hand-in-hand. The timing was delicious. The post read ...
“In the past 24 hours, the Blackfoot Police Department has received several complaints concerning phone calls made to citizens from a local number regarding solicitation of cash donations to the ‘Police Department.’ This is believed to be a scam. Please notify all local friends, neighbors and families so that they do not fall victim to scammers!”
Scammers are hilarious. They’re also sad, because all too often their tricks can work. For some scammers, that’s their full-time job because they don’t have the inclination or skills or guts to make a decent, honest living. Their time is spent figuring out creative ways to rip people off.
I’m not a fan of telemarketers either, but at least in their case they’re hired by actual companies to sell us ... something. Time-share condos, things like that, but even in cases like time-share condos over the phone it’s “let the buyer beware.”
My own personal preference when it comes to taking a call from a telemarketer has been to take them for a ride ... verbally ... at least until I’ve used up enough of their precious time that they finally catch on and realize that I’m cutting into their quota time by taking them for a ride.
There are better ways to make a living.
I don’t even take calls anymore from numbers I don’t recognize any more; if someone needs to get in touch with me badly enough, they can leave a message, send me a text. So that pretty much eliminates any chance I have of taking the true phone scammers for a ride.
If I’m on a landline and can’t see the number calling, I’ll say “hello” once. If no one responds in a few seconds, I hang up. That silence tells me I’m waiting in a telemarketer’s queue.
There’s one type of scammer I’d really like to come across, though. If you listen to local radio enough, you may have heard a public service ad from the state attorney general’s office, with a young voice saying, “Grandma, this is your grandson Timmy. I’m in Mexico and I’m in trouble, I need money fast!”
The woman on the other end of the line asks in a puzzled voice, “Timmy, is that really you?”
NO, MA’AM, IT’S NOT REALLY TIMMY! C’mon, you should know your grandson Timmy’s voice on the phone by now! Take “fake Timmy” for a ride!
My mother-in-law has received these calls. The last one I heard her take was handled pretty well.
”Hi, grandma, this is your oldest grandson. My truck broke down and I need money fast,” the guy’s voice said.
”Well, then, maybe you should call your folks,” she responded.
Click.
The first time I came across this scam was when I lived in Utah and a brother-in-law in Washington state called me asking if my oldest son was okay. Apparently, my brother-in-law got a call from someone claiming to be my son, even used my son’s name. He said he was in some out-of-state jail or some such thing and needed bail money.
I called my son. He was where I expected him to be, at the University of Utah. My brother-in-law and I both got a good laugh out of that.
But I so want to come across one of these calls myself.
SCAMMER: “Hi, Uncle John, this is your favorite nephew. My car just got towed and I need to get it out of the tow yard quick. Can you send me some money?”
ME: “Listen, lazy lounge lizard, and listen good. I’m not sending you a dime! You got that? I thought your mom and dad raised you better than that.”
SCAMMER: “But Uncle John, how can you say these things? Don’t you remember the good times we’ve had together?”
ME: “Name one. You still owe me 10 bucks from that time I loaned you gas money 12 years ago, don’t think I haven’t kept track. And now you want me to help you get that broken-down heap of yours out of the tow yard? I don’t think so!”
Oh, I would have so much fun! And it wastes the scammer’s precious “quota time.”
It’s a win-win.