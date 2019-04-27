Before stepping into Courtroom 1 at the Bingham County Courthouse last Tuesday afternoon, I hadn’t covered a major court trial in maybe 29 years or so.
The opening day of the bench trial for Juan Santos-Quintero, charged with shooting Bingham County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Howell in a standoff in Firth Sept. 21, served as a reminder of just how much emotion is involved in a major trial.
I got to the courthouse too late that morning to see Howell testify himself. I could only watch without hearing through a window in the doors. One thing that caught my attention while he was testifying was the sight of tears being wiped away in the gallery.
That’s the emotion I remember. That’s the emotion you don’t forget.
When I arrived back in Blackfoot at the tail end of last August, I hadn’t worked as a newspaper editor in 25 years. There were times when I was away from it that journalistic adrenaline would still kick in. I was working in a cubicle at a First Security office building in Salt Lake City in 1999 listening to radio news reports as a tornado churned through the city. I felt the adrenaline then, wishing I could be where all the action was.
That adrenaline kicked in for real again Sept. 21 when a fairly quiet Friday night turned crazy with the report that there was a standoff going on in Firth. An entire editorial department of four people kicked into action. We had a reporter at the scene, we had a reporter at the office taking calls, we had a sports editor standing next to a sheriff’s deputy at a Snake River football game listening to radio calls from the scene, and I was “directing traffic” at my desk.
But, more importantly than getting the story and getting it right, there was concern for everyone’s safety.
Standoffs in a town the size of Firth just don’t happen. It’s a town that’s so peaceful, so quiet, too small for a police standoff. You just never know.
When word got out that Sgt. Howell had been shot and seriously wounded, an entire community known as Bingham County came together as one. Everyone wanted to know how he was doing. When he was released from the hospital in Idaho Falls, a motorcade took him home. Highway 91 was lined with well-wishers.
When Sgt. Howell had to stay home and recover, a community banded together to raise money to help his family with expenses. It was a way to say thank you for the service provided by those who risk their lives every day while doing their jobs.
The Firth standoff was listed among the top three stories of 2018 by one regional newspaper. The Firth standoff story went beyond Howell being shot and other officers’ lives threatened. It reached into the heart of a community, to everyday people wanting to see justice served for those men and women responsible for making sure justice is served.
In any major trial, there is one thing that should come out of it for those affected by the crime — a sense of closure.
Bingham County has a sense of closure now.