BLACKFOOT — When you go back through the history of Miller’s Honey — dating back around 125 years — Bingham County has played a big part in that history.
It’s a history that has a trail reaching from Utah to Idaho to North Dakota to California, involving sons and cousins and other members of the Miller family tree.
It started in 1894, in Providence, Utah, when Nephi Ephraim (N.E.) Miller traded five sacks of grain for seven boxes of bees.
“The bees did okay,” says the current owner, John Miller (no relation to the author).
According to the Miller Honey Farms website, the Idaho office of Miller’s Honey Farms, Inc., was established in 1917, when Nephi Miller sent his son Earl into southeast Idaho to seek additional bee pasture. In 1954, Earl’s son, Neil, took over the Idaho branch. He operated the Blackfoot outfit until 1996, when Neil sold it to his son John.
John Miller said N.E. was in southern California around 1910 and saw bees working on orange trees in February, and he thought about how to move bees on non-existent roads from northern Utah to southern California. He persuaded Union Pacific Railroad to haul his hives.
“This single act revolutionized migratory beekeeping,” John Miller said.
Earl arrived in Firth around 1917 and, along with employee and future business partner Einar Nelson, offloaded bees from a rail car, Miller said. He soon moved to Blackfoot and later married Nora Marlow from Wapello.
John noted that Earl was civic-minded, and served Blackfoot as mayor for several terms.
“As a lad, I was mystified when people referred to him as ‘Mr. Mayor,’ when his proper name was ‘granddaddy,’” he said.
Miller also noted that another of N.E.’s sons, Woodrow, sat at supper with W. Ralph Gamber in the mid-1950’s and on the back of a napkin sketched out the honey bear squeeze bottle that’s now found everywhere.
John said his father Neil kept bees in Blackfoot, but could see the country changing from the small farm to grain and potatoes, and in 1969 he opened a branch in Gackle, N.D.
“The necessary evil of a northern operation is a southern operation,” John said. “An effort was made to keep bees in the Blythe, Calif., area. In 1974, Neil made his first almond pollinating agreement with Ed Thoming and Sons of Tracy, Calif. The California almond industry was about to transform California agriculture and American beekeeping. Almond industry pollination demand now engages nearly every available beehive in America during February. It is the largest paid pollination event on earth.”
Neil has one son involved in beekeeping, Jay Miller of Blackfoot. Jay owns and operates 2J Honey Farms, LLC, of Blackfoot and Powers Lake, N.D. Neil has one grandson involved in beekeeping, Jason Miller, who along with Ryan Elison, formerly of Blackfoot, now own Miller Honey Farms.
According to their website, Miller Honey Farms is a beekeeping company, it has the beehives and makes the honey. Miller Honey Company is a honey buyer and packer, they don’t have bees. They purchase honey from beekeepers and then package, market, and distribute that honey throughout the Rocky Mountain region. Both of these companies are part of the same original Miller family line.
“The Miller family has kept bees since 1894; and the sixth generation, now 10 years old, occasionally goes to the bees,” John said.
European honeybees have been in America for about 400 years, he added.
“Though not a native pollinator, our honeybee is the global champion of honey production, and now more importantly a manageable pollinator of many, many crops — berries, pit fruits, vegetables, vine crops, legumes, and nuts are examples of foods benefiting from the honeybee’s work,” John said.
Around 1980, a parasitic mite about the size of the head of a pin arrived in America from Asia, he noted. Varroa destructor is now the central challenge to beekeeping globally.
“Our bee has no natural defenses against Varroa,” John said. “The industry’s No. 1 bee research organization is earnestly seeking a solution to Varroa.”
Beekeeping is very challenging, he commented, with American ag policy being “to pave this country with corn and soybeans,” with forage for animals in short supply. Song bird populations are half, John said, with monarch butterfly populations plummeting.
“Forage initiatives are comically underfunded,” he said. “A public policy approach gives lip service to forage and cover crop initiatives, much more could be done. Honey production in America is about half of what it was 30 years ago.
- As in any business, especially ag, it’s important to do what you should do when you should do it. As in any business, especially ag, it’s not acting because you happened to think of it, but acting because you have a plan. Half of what you need to know to run your business in five years has not been invented yet.”
In southern Idaho, John said, beekeepers are storing beehives for winter in climate-controlled buildings. This emerging management practice is in contrast to storing a beehive in a potato cellar.
“These building are not hospitals,” he added. “Good bees put into good storage will be good bees coming out of good storage. Bees are not potatoes. Don’t treat a bee like a potato. These buildings are not cheap to build or operate. The science behind the modern indoor storage facility did not exist five years ago. Income from beekeeping has changed from honey production to pollination services.”