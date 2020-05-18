One of my family’s favorite things to do after attending church on Saturdays (yes, we are a Saturday Sabbath-keeping family) is to take a break from the kitchen and go out to eat.
That’s been something we’ve missed for a while now with the COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home orders that have been in place. We’ve still supported local eateries with their drive-through and curbside service in the times we haven’t prepared a Saturday afternoon meal ourselves, but, still, there’s something about going into a restaurant and sitting at a table as a family that’s just so relaxing, so enjoyable.
That came back to us Saturday when dine-in service was offered again. Finally, a chance to dine in!
We were trying to decide between Tommy Vaughn’s and Homestead Family Restaurant. Homestead won out this time. After I finished putting Sunday’s paper to bed at the office, we met up at the restaurant.
Hailee VanOrden greeted us after walking in the door and led us to a booth. Every other booth was marked with an “X” meaning no customers allowed to observe social distancing. There was a woman sitting alone in a booth behind my left shoulder across the aisle, and as soon as she left it didn’t take long at all to scrub the booth down thoroughly.
This is the new dine-in experience for now.
And that’s fine ... dining.
Our group consisted of my lovely wife and myself along with our daughter and grandson. It doesn’t take us long to decide what to eat, we each have our favorites. My wife usually takes the longest to decide between grilled chicken and the salmon. She went with the salmon on our celebratory return trip. Our daughter usually goes for the croissant club, ordering mac and cheese and fries for her 2-year-old boy. As for me, it’s a choice between French dip and chicken strips. I went for the strips.
It can involve some work, but I didn’t realize how much I’d missed taking my grandson out to eat. He got his kids’ menu with crayons, but he really doesn’t spend any time coloring. On Saturday, he was too busy playing with a couple of “Cars” cars on the table and sending them to the floor while munching on a cracker from our salads while waiting for his food.
It was nice to feel it all again. The smiles at the table, the good conversation, the chasing after “Cars” cars that would fall under the table.
We actually missed it all.
The food was good as always. The dining area had only a few people, but our server, Hunter Davison, said that was typical for that time of day.
I went up to the register to pay the check and grab a few mints on the way out. The mood was very upbeat. VanOrden was excited to be back to work, and I told her how grateful we were to see them all back to work.
We left the restaurant satisfied.
Very satisfied.
Welcome back.