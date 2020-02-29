This week is a big one in the history of the Bingham County Chronicle.
My first official day with the Chronicle as editor was Feb. 18 of last year. My first day on the job was spent at the Post Register in Idaho Falls with an old high school chum and work acquaintance, Post Register managing editor Monte LaOrange, as he showed me how the company’s content management system works and we talked strategy on how the Chronicle and the neighboring sister papers could work together.
The next day, it was time to really get down to work in the process of building a new daily newspaper from scratch. That meant getting out and talking with people, building contacts, letting people know we were coming.
I had a key to our new office at 33 S. Broadway in Blackfoot, but on Feb. 19 there was hardly anything in the office. There were no desks yet, no phones, no computers, no chairs. My cell phone had to serve as my work phone. The first interview I set up that day was in Aberdeen with Mayor Larry Barrett, and I was able to make the trip there to talk to him that afternoon.
The players on our team were pretty much in place, but only a few of us were “on the job” at that point. That started changing as March 5 — the day our first edition of the Chronicle would be published — drew near. Then, our team had to learn new ways of doing our jobs using different tools and slightly different methods.
We’ve been plugging away since then, taking one step at a time in order to build this paper up and make it a part of Bingham County.
Here we are a year later. And a letter put together last week brought the reality of how far we’ve come in that time into focus. The letter was written by Chronicle publisher Travis Quast, to be sent to any agency or official body needing to publish legal notices.
A milestone is about to be reached
It is hard to believe the Bingham County Chronicle will be celebrating its one-year anniversary on March 5th. We have a lot to celebrate with overwhelming support from the community and advertisers. We continue to deliver the largest circulation of any daily paper in Bingham County.
This one-year mark, according to the definitions in Idaho Code 60-106, now qualifies the Chronicle to accept Legal notices in Bingham County. Rates for legal notices are set by the legislature in Idaho Code 60-105 assuring that your costs remain consistent.
Our team at the Chronicle would be happy to help you with your legal notices. We have set up an email to facilitate easy communication on questions and to submit legal notices. That email address is: legals@bcchron.com.
If you have any questions, please reach out to me or to our team at the Chronicle. We look forward to serving you.
Sincerely,
Travis Quast, Publisher
This is an exciting time. It’s another step — a big one — in making the Chronicle a vital part of the community.
There are still other ways in which we can be even more vital to the community and make it that hometown community newspaper we want it to be. There are still some things we’d like to see more of submitted to us — milestone celebrations of birthdays, wedding anniversaries, etc.
My first interview was in Aberdeen, and I’d still like to provide even more news from Aberdeen. The tough part there comes to distance and deadlines — my deadlines are early enough that it makes it tough to make it to evening events there such as meetings. For that matter, there’s a challenge in making it to some things even closer to home in the evenings.
Aberdeen is important to us, as is every town in the county, and that’s where we still look to help from the community to make this newspaper even better. If we can’t make it to a meeting or event, or if there’s a milestone birthday or anniversary or some such thing you want in this paper, it’s still easy to get it published here. Stories and photos can be emailed to us at bccnews@bcchron.com, or to me personally at jmiller@bcchron.com.
What’s important to you is still important to us. With our ability to publish legal notices now, our growth continues.
Please, climb aboard and be a part of that continued growth.
Thank you again for your support.