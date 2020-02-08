It didn’t take long for some local news to spread on Tuesday once it hit social media.
The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency awarded a $10,000 grant Tuesday morning to Teton House Restaurant owners Leo Hancock and his partner Danielle Dexter to have an engineering and design study done on the historic Frontier Building at 80 N. Broadway in downtown Blackfoot.
They want to see if the building will be acceptable as the new Teton House Restaurant.
I put that teaser up on the Chronicle’s Facebook page soon after I saw the story, and in no time the word was spreading like wildfire. The comments section was buzzing, Facebook shares were going out.
The main concern out of the discussion had to do with parking, which is a valid concern when it comes to revitalizing the downtown area.
Downtown parking was brought up as a concern later that night in the mayor’s inaugural “open mic” session. In that meeting, it was revealed that the city has been looking into prefabricated parking structures to help alleviate that problem and where to put such a structure.
Still later that night in the city council meeting, design possibilities for a new city logo were brought up for view and discussion as the city works on its branding, building an “identity.”
Again, a tease was put up on Facebook about that. Again, the engagements and comments started flowing.
There was some excitement going on in the community from Tuesday afternoon into the next day. The thought of revitalizing downtown was getting quite a buzz going, between the thought of a project to update the historic Milmor Hotel and a popular restaurant possibly going in across the street along with a new look for a couple of businesses there.
The combination could be quite attractive while perhaps holding on to the sense of history downtown in its buildings. A little outside of the heart of downtown, we’ve seen the excitement that can be generated with the work on and the opening of the Blackfoot Movie Mill, with that building’s sense of history staying in the mix.
We’ve seen the excitement that can be generated with the work on and the opening of the Nuart Theater, with that building’s sense of history staying in the mix.
We’ve seen it with the work on and the opening of the Candy Jar across from the Idaho Potato Museum, with that building’s sense of history staying in the mix.
And then there’s the Potato Museum itself, and the number of tourists who make their way off Interstate 15 just to see that.
It all adds up to some serious possibilities for revitalization, bringing about even more of a boost to the city’s economy. That’s something to get excited about.
There were many people disappointed to see Teton House close its doors late last year on the far west side of town because of building issues. Comments on social media showed that people were anxious to have it open in a new location in Blackfoot, and the business’ popularity has been shown in the time it’s been in Menan. People wanted it to return.
That’s why the buzz was there Tuesday.
The proposed projects on that block of N. Broadway alone would go a long way to changing a part of the face of the town in an area that could use that extra boost. Bringing Teton House there would make for a good combination and continue the momentum that’s been building.
Here’s to that excitement.
Now, about parking ...