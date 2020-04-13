I made a quick trip to Firth and Shelley Friday night to take in the sights, sounds, and emotions of the “BeTheLightID” celebration honoring high school seniors.
Some people went to celebrations in the county and got an eerie feeling seeing the look of empty high school football stands with the fields lit up. As for me, I felt a different reaction as I made my way around Firth and Shelley.
In Firth, people seemed to be taking it in stride. There was a somewhat steady stream of vehicles pulling into the parking lot at the field next to the Snake River. People around the field noticed the brilliant sunset. Classmates acknowledged each other, talked as much as they possibly could given the coronavirus situation. I snapped some pictures and then hustled to Shelley High School.
I could see the lights of the football field at Shelley but especially the flashing lights of the emergency vehicles lining the road along the west side of the field from a good distance away as I approached town from the south. As I walked around with a few people milling around and most of them sitting in or on vehicles, an emotion grabbed me.
It was like there was a knot in my throat. That feeling you get when you feel like crying. I felt for these seniors who’ve worked for 12 years of their lives to reach the point where they go through a graduation procession, to be joyful and celebrate, and COVID-19 has dimmed that chance.
It seems ... so sad.
It hit me on Saturday, why I felt that sadness. It hit me when I saw an old school classmate’s senior yearbook photo on Facebook, urging people to do the same in honor of the 2020 seniors, and I started going through my own senior yearbook from Skyline High School, Class of 1978, looking for my own photo to share.
Going through that yearbook brought back memories from one of the best years of my life. I remembered the blue corduroy dress jacket I wore, the brand new hairstyle I was showing. I went deeper to other photos of myself. I saw classmates from my journalism class, my sports staff acting like we were working. I saw photos from concert and jazz choir classes. I recalled working as a sports stringer at the Post Register, cruising up and down 1st Street on a Friday or Saturday night after work.
And I even found time to make the honor roll.
One of the best years of my life.
That’s why there was sadness for me last Friday. The 2020 senior class is missing out on at least part of one of the best times of their school lives. They’ll have to build memories in other ways, and hold on to those memories already built up to now.
To the 2020 seniors, remember these times, the good and the bad ... especially hold on to the good.
The coming weeks on page 2 in the Bingham County Chronicle are all for you. Congratulations in advance. Be proud of your achievements.