Having Christmas Day fall in the middle of the week has shown that it can really mess with putting out a daily newspaper.
Deadlines were altered to allow people to enjoy the holiday. Our Tuesday and Christmas Day papers were both produced on Monday night. Thursday’s paper was produced earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.
A similar schedule comes up again for the New Year’s holiday next week.
When it comes to presenting breaking news, timing is everything. And the timing of one breaking story left a bit of a lapse in presenting a complete story.
Today’s the day to tie up some loose ends.
GWSD VS. BLACKFOOT
Seventh District Judge Darren Simpson handed down a judgment late last Friday afternoon in the lawsuit between the Groveland Water and Sewer District and the City of Blackfoot, ruling against the city in a case dating back to early October involving questions surrounding GWSD claiming it is a part owner of Blackfoot’s waste water treatment plant (WWTP) according to its contract with the city dated Feb. 7, 2012; the contract serving as an agreement which governs the terms under which Blackfoot provides GWSD with sewer treatment service; Blackfoot adding a requirement in May to receive sewer service outside of city limits, specifically all new customers needing to sign a “consent to annex” petition as a condition of receiving service, demanded of the Snake River School District,and the Wildflower Meadows subdivision, both GWSD customers; the city’s refusal to approve new sewer connections resulting in a dispute over the requirement for a signed “consent to annex” petition from new GWSD customers; GWSD claiming the requirement for a signed “consent to annex” petition as a condition of receiving service outside of city limits violates Idaho’s constitution since the city is attempting “to assert authority over GWSD’s territory”; refusing to connect new GWSD customers being a breach of the contract between Blackfoot and GWSD.
GWSD sued for damages including loss of connection fees, loss of capital funds for improvement to GWSD’s infrastructure, and the uncertainty of GWSD to be able to provide sewer service to its customers.
Judge Simpson’s ruling last Friday afternoon stated that the city’s requirement that potential patrons of GWSD execute a petition for annexation violates Idaho Code; the city “anticipatorily breached” its agreement with GWSD by requiring potential patrons of GWSD to execute a petition for annexation in violation of Idaho Code; the city is barred from requiring a petition for annexation to be signed by potential patrons of GWSD as part of its contractual approval of connections to GWSD’s sewer system.
The Chronicle attempted to contact the city for a response Monday afternoon, but the Christmas holiday made that effort more challenging.
Mayor Marc Carroll said the judge’s ruling was not read by city attorney Garrett Sandow until most of staff had left last weekend, and with Christmas week many staff members were off enjoying time with their families.
”We are, of course, very surprised and disappointed in the judge’s decision. The City is currently evaluating its options,” Carroll said in an email.