BLACKFOOT — Miniature horses are making their presence known at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds today through Sunday.
The occasion is the Snake River Valley Miniature Horse Show, starting daily at 8 a.m. in the Goddard Pavilion on the northeast end of the fairgrounds, hosted by the Snake River Miniature Horse Club and the Mountain West Miniature Horse Club.
Around 140 horses are entered in this regional show, coming from Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming, and Washington state.
Today’s events include jumping, halter, and performance — mainly driving.
There are two classes based on size. The B class is for horses between 34-38 inches high, with the A class for those under 34 inches.
Karen Drake from the Firth area is a big booster when it comes to miniature horses. She was leading in a taller Shetland, Titan, measuring right at 38 inches, and Lucky, a half-mini/half-Shetland horse.
Titan will be taking part in liberty and halter work, while Lucky will be showing his stuff in obstacles. Drake said they are both hall of fame horses.
They come from the Tiny Acres farm (http://tinyacresshetlands.com/our%20ranch.htm), which has quite a history, started by Karen and her sister Kathy Merrell’s parents, Fred and Arlene Merrell. They were among the first to raise miniature horses in east Idaho.
“My mother started raising them in the 1970s,” Drake said. “My parents had Arabians before that, but then they got to the point where those horses were just too big for them to handle.”
The miniatures fit the bill for the major horse enthusiasts. Drake said she kept five of her mother’s horses — they may be minis, but they’re still full-grown — and that’s where her little herd started. She now has seven minis and the Shetland on three acres of property.
That’s another plus when it comes to the small breeds. They don’t take much space or feed.
Drake has been showing the small ones since 1993.
“You can do more with them,” she said. “There’s a costume class. I’ve dressed them up as Santa, it’s so fun to see how creative people can get. It’s amazing what you can put them in. And they’re great for kids.”
Drake enjoys driving the minis in a carriage class, which goes back to the 1920s.
“I love the challenge when it comes to these horses, especially when it comes to working with obstacles,” she said. “It takes a lot of work to train these horses. We’re always just trying to do better with them.”
Alan Dial of Shelley is president of the Snake River club, and he’s a certified judge. He’s been working with minis for 20 years, and he has 15 minis now. That’s quite a change for a former law enforcement officer, but he loves the miniature part of his life now.
His family had already been involved with the bigger horses, he said. He had never worked with minis until his parents bought him three of them as a complete surprise.
“Like any horse, they have to have a job,” Dial said. “Their job is showing. They’re great, I just fell in love with them.”
Because of their smaller size, minis are easier to work with and their intelligence level can be higher than a bigger horse, he said.
“My grandkids can go out and deal with them,” Dial added. “That’s how easy they are to work with.”
The Dial family’s love for the minis has taken them far both in showing and judging, going all the way to a national show in Tulsa, Okla.
“I’ve met some fabulous people through competition,” Alan said. “The competition — the showing — just got me into it deeper.”