AMMON – JaNelle Servoss was crowned Miss Russet 2019-2020 Wednesday night as activities got underway for Shelley’s 91st annual Idaho Spud Day.
The first activity took place in the Hillcrest High School auditorium before an appreciative audience. This year’s theme was “A Million Dreams.”
Servoss received a $1,500 scholarship and a crown. The crown and all scholarships were contributed by the Shelley/Firth Kiwanis, the major sponsor of all Spud Day activities. The pageant is sponsored by many local businesses and individuals.
Servoss also was recognized by the pageant committee as the Spirit of Shelley for which she received a gift basket.
In this competition, Sophie Horlacher was named first runner-up; Talea Murdoch was second runner-p; and Lexi Garcia was third runner-up.
Horlacher received a $1,000 scholarship, Murdoch received a $750 scholarship, and Garcia received a $500 scholarship.
Remington Purcell received an award for ticket sales. She sold 92 tickets.
Mackenzie Wiilliams was named Miss Photogenic and was presented a framed photograph by photographer Sherri Baron of Baron’s Photography.
Miss Congeniality is selected by the contestants themselves. Talea Murdoch received this honor as well as a gift basket.
All non-placing contestants received a $150 scholarship and a gift bag. This is the first time these scholarships have been offered.
Ten Shelley High School seniors competed for this honor and to represent the City of Shelley throughout the coming year.
Each young lady was judged on her personal interview with the judges which amounted to 30 percent of her score; physical fitness 15 percent; poise and appearance 25 percent; talent 20 percent; and cooperation (10 percent).
The audience was treated to an array of talent, from vocal and piano to a martial arts demonstration and a “phone call” monologue.
Emmi Probst sang “Desperado” for her talent.
MaCayle Maynard played “Impromptu #2 in E Minor” by Franz Schubert on the piano.
Talea Murdoch sang “Speechless” from “Aladdin.”
Remington Purcell tapped an Irish jig called “Nancy Mulligan.”
Olivia Messick presented a martial arts demonstration.
Lexi Garcia sang “You Belong to Me,” while accompanying herself on the ukulele.
Mackenzie Williams did a 90-second speed painting of Marilyn Monroe, hitting her canvas in the last seconds with gold glitter.
Jessica Marshall sang an English version of “La Via Rosa,” accompanied by a guitarist.
Sophie Horlacher performed a monologue called “Phone Calls.”
JaNelle Servoss played “Within” on the piano.
In the poise and appearance portion of this competition, each contestant was asked about the project she would like to do during her reign and who it would benefit.
Servoss plans to sponsor birthday parties and dance parties for the seniors in Shelley because “they need to be appreciated. They have earned our respect and deserve it.”
The Miss Sweet Potato Girls were introduced individually. Their biggest dreams included being a princess, a firefighter, a doctor, a mom, a dancer or singer, professional golfer, veterinarian, inventor, artist, entrepreneur and a mermaid.
Miss Russet and her court will be in the Spud Day Parade on State Street in Shelley Saturday at 10 a.m. They will also serve baked potatoes to all comers at noon at the Dawn Lloyd Park.
Miss Russet adds salt and pepper and a little butter to sample the potatoes before the Spud Tug begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
After the parade, Spud Day activities are in the Dawn Lloyd Park in Shelley. A full schedule for Spud Day can be found in the Community Calendar on page A5 of today’s paper.