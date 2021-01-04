A patient residing at State Hospital South in Blackfoot based on a court order walked away from the facility Sunday night and was still on the loose Monday with no reported sightings, Blackfoot police said.
Police said in a press release the missing patient is a 25-year-old man who is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 220 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a blue and green jacket.
Police said he was last seen in the area of Cromwell Lane. He reportedly walked away from the hospital at 5:08 p.m. Sunday, and as of Monday afternoon, he was still missing, according to Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay.
“He is still at large with no reported sightings, which leads us to believe he has left the area, possibly with assistance,” Gay said.
Anyone who sees the missing patient should contact Bingham County dispatch at (208) 785-1234 or dial 911. Do not attempt to contact or approach the individual, police said.