BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot School Board held its monthly meeting on Thursday with having to reopen a previous agenda item to vote on their initial plans of going to an alternating A/B schedule once Bingham County was escalated to the moderate-risk level by the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board earlier in the day.
Superintendent Brian Kress explained to the trustees that he had revisited the meeting minutes from when they decided on their procedures to return to the classroom that they had decided if or when the level was elevated, they would return to the A/B schedule to limit the amount of students and increase the level of space to safely social distance in school.
After sharing this with the board, they began discussions on the situation surrounding the change. Trustee Mary Jo Marlow expressed that she had been receiving quite a bit of feedback from parents and patrons of the district who expressed pleasure with school being back in full swing and that a lot of parents felt the A/B schedule was too tough on the students.
Trustee Bonnie Hepworth echoed the same input, and explained that day cares were struggling with the A/B schedule because of changes in number of children they would have from day to day. The changing numbers made it harder for the day cares to plan for the proper amount of staffing, which they are required to have a certain amount of adults per number of children at the day care.
Board Chairman Dewaine Wren stated he had similar responses from the parents, but also understands erring on the side of caution.
Trustee Karen Driscoll said making the move back to the A/B schedule should not come as any surprise to parents as they had the option to speak on the matter during the public hearing when the topic was introduced. The other trustees agreed with Driscoll’s input, but suggestions were made about exploring the option of the A/B schedule being altered.
In the soft open, the school board decided to alternate daily, with the A cohort being Monday/Wednesday and the B cohort attending Tuesday/Thursday. Marlow said it was harder on the younger students especially with their biological clocks and maintaining a habitual schedule. Kress commented that if they want to make alterations, they are welcome to do so, and any adjustments can be made, even if a special meeting is needed.
The board felt it would be a good choice to go with an AA/BB schedule for this attempt, and Marlow made the motion to do so. The trustees voted in favor of the AA/BB schedule, and the schools will follow it for the next two weeks, pending any changes by the SIPH board.
The board also heard from Assistant Superintendent Ryan Wilson regarding the changes that have to come down based on their plans for athletics. The stands will be reduced to 40% capacity with a maximum number of vouchers provided for family and friends to attend the games.
Wilson noted that they had already contacted Skyline High School alerting them to changes of spectator capacity prior to Friday’s football game. Visiting schools are limited to 150 spectators while home team fans are limited to 600. The school made the decision to provide seating at each end zone as well as some seating on lawn chairs on the race track to allow for more socially distanced fans.
Fans will also be required to wear a mask at all times while at the events. As Wilson has stated before, the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) has made it clear that spectating is a privilege, not a right. Those who do not wish to wear a mask but still want to watch the games can sign up for NFHS Network and watch a myriad of sports games across the state.
The district will continue to monitor the situation, and the board will make decisions based on the information that is readily available.