ABERDEEN -- “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” As we open our Bibles, these are the first words that we read. For many people the words are almost as familiar as family names and maybe seem obvious.
But if you think about it, they are a remarkable statement. After all, if the Bible or Holy Scripture is a book about God, an unsuspecting reader would have the right to think, “The first part will set out the reasons to believe that there is a God”, that is, something similar to those billboards I see near the highway: “There Is Evidence For God!”
Yet we look in vain on this first page of the Bible for arguments demonstrating God’s existence. The men who wrote the Bible books simply assume, one and all, that God is real and knew themselves to be witnesses who reliably recorded what God said and what he did in their day. In fact, from the rest of this amazing book we realize that if some bright mind could lay out evidence to show that God possibly (or even probably!) exists, that Logical Conclusion would not be the God of the Bible, for the God of the Bible is the Creator on whom all existence whatsoever depends, the Everlasting God who could not NOT exist.
It is an astounding thing to think that this extensive collection of ancient books that we call the Bible is found in our own language in over 80 percent of American households. For that widespread ownership, I, for one, am grateful.
It is somewhat unsettling, though, to think that this book which claims to be the Book of God lies largely unread on our bookshelves. Oh, I know, this book, with its unusual leather binding, is old, and long, and in many places hard to understand.
Yet, as King David said, these words are “more precious than gold, than much fine gold, and sweeter than honey and the honeycomb.” I am sometimes asked, “Which translation of the Bible should I read?” My response is always the same. I do not care which translation of the Bible you read, but I do care what color your Bible is: your Bible should be READ.