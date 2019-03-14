ABERDEEN — Here in Aberdeen in the last couple of years, we have been able to watch some new facilities go up — classrooms, offices, and library, ag shop and practice gym, and our fine Performing Arts Center.
What a job! Building materials must be ordered, delivered on time, placed properly, the construction work must take place in proper time and order, with surveying, excavating, foundation and structural work first, then installation of electrical and plumbing utilities, etc. The job foreman has to coordinate all this activity and deal with sickness and absence in his work crew and our changing Idaho weather. An admirable accomplishment.
But what about this accomplishment, the creation of heaven and earth, the entire universe? In Genesis, chapter one, we see the whole cosmic order of things unfold step by step and day by day. The steady verses march on as the Creator proceeds without haste and without delay. No hold-up of materials postpones a deed, and no outside circumstances hinder the progress, because the Creator is in total control and calls things into existence by His very command, at the very time that he chooses. Then he surveys his work and pronounces his judgment: “God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good” (Genesis 1:31).
And it was very good! And it still is, the whole universe created and upheld by God’s great power! There is an old word for God’s supreme and sole power —Sovereignty. God is sovereign over all things. Isaiah the prophet heard God announce his sovereignty in these words, “I am the Lord, who made all things, who alone stretched out the heavens, who spread out the earth by myself” (Isaiah 44:24). The Bible gives us the materials to trace out the deeds and learn the character of this mighty God. I recommend that you make its words your daily study.