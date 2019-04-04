ABERDEEN — My wife, like many grandmothers, enjoys making things for the grandkids. She has made several “quiet books” — wordless books with cloth pages and sewn attachments; the little one can page through while sitting in (relative) quiet. These are greatly appreciated by young mothers; not only for the convenience but for all the planning and effort from grandma.
It is this that we notice when we come to the creation of man and woman in Genesis. The pace changes; previous acts of creation are brought about by a sovereign command, “Let there be light!” But here we are given a glimpse, so to speak, into the divine mind, “Let us make man in our image”; God is taking thought, deliberating with himself, we might say. While we do not know, nor perhaps could understand even if told, how one divine decision could be made with greater thoughtfulness than another, we certainly can see the point: the creation of human beings is a special action of the Creator.
The man and the woman come into existence as the crown of God’s creative work, after the world has been made ready for them. This arrangement of the account shows that the creation finds its goal or aim in the making of creatures that in a real way are like God the Creator.
Much ink has been spilt speculating about what it is in human nature or action that makes us like our Creator: Is it human abilities? Human role as tamers of the created world? Human capacity for holiness? But there is one consequence of human beings as God’s image that echoes throughout society — the dignity and definition of what it is to be human. God is the original: we are the image. A mind that does not know or acknowledge the Creator can hardly understand or properly define human beings.
This sheds light on the utter confusion and downright silliness of much current thinking, for the closer those speculations get to real human life, the more drastic are the consequences. An atheist can be a fine mathematician, but in a psychologist or sociologist or lawmaker dealing with people, atheism or confusion about God can lead to awful stuff. Are babies of more worth than dogs or cats? If God did not make humans male and female, why cannot male become female? God’s image is the anchor of human dignity and significance.