ABERDEEN — We live in a very romantic age: at least, if you think of romantic as placing great weight on feelings of love and intimacy.
I confess that I often look through the used books in thrift stores. I believe the romance titles outnumber any other category: “Stolen Kisses!”; “A Man For Marcy!” I think maybe murder mysteries run a close second, and if you combine the two genres ... “Love And Death In The Castle!” well, that’s money in the bank!
This is all very understandable, for who does not want to be loved and thought desirable? But this steady diet of romance in our books and on our screens does shape and color our thinking about relationships with other people. Our sentiments grope around in an atmosphere of candles and passionate sighs.
The first human relationship mentioned in the Holy Book, the very first, is the relationship between man and woman: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27). This is the foundational relationship, and all others depend on this. And it is this relationship that receives the first blessing or pronouncement of pleasure and prosperity that human beings ever heard: “And God blessed them. And God said to them, Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it”.
It is instructive to note what God did not tell our first parents. God did not say, “Seek one another’s fulfilment” or “Help one another to reach their greatest potential” or even “Bring pleasure to one another”. It is certainly not that the Creator is uninterested in our happiness or potential or pleasure; after all, the Bible says God “richly provides us with everything to enjoy” (I Timothy 6:17). But God’s first command and first blessing goes to the man and woman who will pledge life-long fidelity and accept the task and privilege of bringing children into the world to nurture. Any definition of marriage that omits the procreation of children as an essential factor punctures a hole in society so that life-giving energy runs out on to the dry ground of barrenness and self-absorption and evaporates away.
Our society suffers from many phobias, but karpophobia (from Greek “karpos” or “fruit”; this is the fear and hatred of natural fruitfulness) may be the deadliest.