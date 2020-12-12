BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited met with the county commissioners on Wednesday to discuss more change orders in place for the current work-in-progress Road and Bridge Shop being built near the Central Transfer Station in the Moreland area. The construction project for the new shop has been met with multiple delays and requests for change — partially due to COVID-19 and partially due to needs for change.
The most recent change order request for the shop came from the company that was contracted to install the bay (garage-style) doors for the shop. According to what Whited was told, the doors and the style of openers scheduled for the project do not properly match and will require additional electrical lines to be run to power the aftermarket motors.
Traditionally, on shop bay doors, they have a manual and electric system that is attached to the spring on either side of the door so in case of a power outage or other emergency, the doors can be opened manually. However, according to the contractor, these doors do not connect properly to the shaft and spring to allow the motor and chain drive to operate as previously described.
Commissioner Mark Bair stated, “I do not think we should have to pay for this,” referring to paying the difference to run new electrical to the secondary location so the doors can be opened and closed. Whited agreed, saying, “I don’t think we will have to,” because the issues should have been predetermined before installing the current electrical system. Whited also commented that it is substantially easier to install new electrical when the building is bare bones; however, there has been drywall installed in some of the locations where they are saying they would have to run the lines.
With the continued setbacks by not being able to get materials during the pandemic and different change orders, the completion date continues to appear as though it will end up pushed back again. The completion was scheduled by the end of 2020, but has already received approval to be in January of 2021, with a pending request from the contractor to add an additional 10 weeks to that time frame because of lost time. The commissioners did not approve the extension as of yet and are waiting to see what type of progress is made before accepting or declining the request.
Change orders take place when an error is discovered on a design plan for a location or when a different material is needed. They are a common practice during building process and are often necessary to fulfill the clauses to an agreement and may be what keeps a project on track or under budget.