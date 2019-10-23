BLACKFOOT — There’s one week left to get the fright of your life at the old Milmor Hotel.
“The Haunting of the Milmor Hotel” continues today through Halloween, except for Sunday, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. weeknights and 7:30-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, put on by the Blackfoot Community Players. Tickets for $10 are purchased at the Nuart Theater at 192 N. Broadway.
The Blackfoot Community Players started haunting the old Milmor Hotel three years ago, moving there after being at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds for 15 years, according to Sharon Hoge.
“The Milmor was finished in 1919 by the Eccles family of Utah as a grand stopping off place for visitors heading to Yellowstone Park,” Hoge said. “The giant old boiler in the basement was brought to Blackfoot by rail and then transported to its current resting place by a team of horses. It was placed in the basement and the building went up around it.
“It lost some of its grandeur and was later turned into apartments by Dr. Bud Miller and a dentist in town whose whose last name was Morris, which is where the current name Milmor came from.”
In the 1970s, the second floor was used for a dress manufacturing area and the lobby was a clothing store, passing through several hands, she said. The top floors have been largely vacant for nearly 40 years, except for a few apartments on the second floor and shops at the ground level.
“Many former residents were convinced the building was haunted, coming forward with many stories and examples since Blackfoot Community Players announced that they were moving into the old Milmor Hotel,” Hoge said.
“The Haunting of the Milmor” requires a cast and crew ranging from 60-70 people. Guests can wait at the Nuart Theater a block north of the Milmor, where they can also buy tickets for $10 and for an additional $10 they can enjoy Zombie Lazer Apocalyse, where they fight for their lives against the zombies living on the third floor of the Milmor.
A new feature this year is experiencing the haunted Milmor after dark. If guests are brave enough, the Milmor will be taking after dark guests armed only with a glow stick starting Friday and Saturday nights at midnight (Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2). Tickets at $20 per person can be purchased at the Nuart Theater. Groups in the Milmor at any given time will be limited to 10 individuals.