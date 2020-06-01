BLACKFOOT — Businesses that reopened locally Saturday had some smiling faces after their doors had been closed for at least a month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
DesiRae Monson, manager of the Blackfoot Movie Mill, was among those expressing joy at their reopening.
“We’re happy to finally be open, it’s been a while, and our patrons are pleased as well,” Monson said.
Theaters were moved up from reopening from Phase 4 of Gov. Little’s reopening plan to Phase 3 Saturday.
“Where it was so sudden and we weren’t supposed to be open until June 13, we didn’t get the word out as much as we’d have liked so our numbers were down a bit from usual,” Monson said. “But we’re happy to have any numbers at all.”
As it is with social distancing still in place, there is still limited seating so the theater can’t run at full capacity, she added. The ticketing system the Movie Mill uses only allows half capacity and gives notice that a show is sold out when it reaches that point.
Entire rows can be used for families, and families have been putting empty seats between each member. Monson said they prefer that there are two seats between each patron to maintain six-foot distancing.
Movie Mill staff are sanitizing any surface that could be touched such as pop machines, hand rails, and seats between shows. Signs urging customers to maintain distancing are on the floor in front of the snack bar. Employees are wearing masks and rubber gloves. Guests are encouraged to use masks as well, Monson said, but that’s not something they can enforce.
She said there has been a concern for children with the summer movie program, but Monson said that program will run in some form this summer.
“There will be some differences there, but we will still have the program. We will honor passes for the summer program,” she added.
“We want people to come and enjoy the theater again,” Monson said. “It’s good to get back to some normalcy.”
Bars were able to open Saturday as well, and Geri Bloom — owner of the Tumbleweed Saloon in Blackfoot — was happy about that.
“It went great, absolutely fantastic,” Bloom said. “We had our regulars, sometimes we’ll have a bigger crowd. The people just missed being here, it was a wonderful, fun night. People were very cordial, we had no problems at all.
“We run our business like a family, and to not see those people ... none of us have seen each other since March 26. We had all our bartenders working so we could keep things cleaned up.”
Sanitizing and social distancing are being maintained according to protocol, and staff is keeping an eye out to make sure customers are well when they come in, Bloom said.
“I’m really proud of the way the people in Blackfoot are handling this,” she added. “People running businesses here are concerned about the people coming in. The people who live here are pleasant, it’s a good communtiy to be in when we have a problem. We work together. Local people need to support local businesses. We’ve weathered the storm here pretty well, but there are others who are struggling. They need that support.”