Last week I introduced you to Jacob Keeney and his Blackfoot hotel, The Keeney House. This week I’d like to share with you some of the newsworthy goings-on that happened there.
“FIRE’ Blackfoot Register — November 27, 1880
Headline: A Very Narrow Escape For The Keeney House
“Blackfoot has the narrowest escape from a fire that would have been an irreparable loss to the town in Sunday morning last. In the northwest corner of the Keeney House is the private parlor of Mr. Keeney’s family, just back of which is their sleeping rooms. About ten o’clock on Sunday morning, Mrs. Keeney stepped out of her room to attend to some duties, and during her absence, by some unaccountable means, a fire was communicated to the wood box, which was setting behind the stove. The fire at once burned through the paper and cloth lining, and getting between the studding of the wall there was no escape for the smoke except through the side of the house, which attracted the attention of someone. In a moment an alarm was given and everyone around the house rushed to the scene with a bucket of water, and in a short time, what in a few moments would have been a great fire, was averted.
“A number of buckets of water were used , and some things carried out of doors. For a few moments, it was believed by everyone that the house was gone, and only by the utmost exertion of those who were first on the ground was the house saved.
“The damage was only a few hundred dollars. Several carpets were destroyed and the decoration of several rooms ruined. It was certainly a very narrow escape for Keeney and Anson as well as Blackfoot.”
However, 11 years later, a fire did destroy The Keeney House and the surrounding buildings.
Another story of interest on The Keeney House from the Blackfoot Register in 1880:
“He Tried It ...
“Wednesday evening, on the arrival of the passenger train from the north, two gentlemen came into the Keeney House, registered and called for supper. One of them being acquainted with Mr. Keeney, asked what was the trouble between him and the peanut boy on the train, saying he had been very back-capping the House, and telling the passengers they could get nothing fit to eat there. As soon as the rush was over, Mr. Keeney went to look for the young man. But could not find him in any of the cars. Walking down the side of the train, he saw him sneaking along near the mail car, and stopping him informed him that if he heard of any more of that kind of work, he would thrash him. Peanuts told him perhaps he should try it on. Suiting the action to the suggestion, he did try it on, and it fit very nicely. The next instant, every one near was startled by a cry of ‘murder,’ and in a few minutes a crowd had gathered around the young man, who had been sent to grass by one well-directed blow on the smeller. The general verdict was ‘served him right.’”
The Stufflebeams bought the old Commercial Hotel that had once been the Keeney House. Seven months later, it burned, destroying several buildings around it.
HEADLINES OF THE BLACKFOOT REGISTER READ:
THE OLD COMMERCIAL HOTEL IN A HEAP OF SMOULDERING ASHES
“The United States Land Office Building, the ticket and freight and express office go down in the same fire. By heroic efforts, the contents of the buildings saved losses light.
“Monday night at eleven o’clock, when tired citizens were falling into their first slumber the fire bells rang out upon the stillness of the night and soon men and women were rushing to the scene of conflagration. The brightness from the burning building enabled all at the first glance to lace the devouring flames in the old Commercial Hotel, one of the oldest and most noted landmarks in Blackfoot. The blaze was first discovered in the rear of McEvoy’s photography gallery, then unoccupied and as all the timbers of the building were as dry as a tinder box, the entire building was soon enveloped and quickly went down before the devouring flames.
“From the hotel building the flames soon spread to the railroad ticket and freight office on the north and from there to the express office and to the United States land office on the south, and, in one hour’s time and less, all these buildings were in one heap of ruins. How the fire originated will probably never be known. Since the opening of the Reeves House by Mr. Stufflebeam and the Commercial building was kept as a lodging house and 15 guests were sleeping in it at the time of the fire.
“Little of the furniture was saved. Mr. Stufflebeam held an insurance policy of $1,000 on the building and furniture, but this amount will not begin to cover his losses. By heroic efforts all the books, maps, and furniture in the Land Office and all the property in the ticket office were saved. Register Anson and Receiver Danilson early Tuesday morning were comfortably located in the Montgomery residence east of their old location and ready for all business in their line. Superintendent Calvin and J. M. Bennett of the Idaho Division came up at six o’clock Tuesday morning and soon had Agent Miller and operator Luke housed in a large supply car, and Express Agent Vogler quartered quickly on Front Street. This was the largest fire ever witnessed in the town of Blackfoot, save at the burning of the Insane Asylum, but great as it was, the losses will not prove so great as if the same number of buildings had burned on Front Street. The old freight depot was badly charred and disfigured, but is still in the ring as an eye sore to all the enterprising citizens of the town. When the debris shall have been moved away and a large and commodious depot building erected on the ground, the old Commercial Hotel with its unwritten history of giant political schemes, of fun for the boys, etc., will live only in the memory of the old times of older days.”
BLACKFOOT REGISTER
DECEMBER 5, 1891
“The old Commercial Hotel, one of the oldest and most noted landmarks of Blackfoot lies in a heap of blackened ashes. What an unwritten history perished when it went down in the flames.”
Thank you to the Bingham County Historical Society for permission to use the documented articles