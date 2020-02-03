BLACKFOOT — Another round of snowfall whipped up by high winds hit Bingham County Monday, resulting in some school districts around the county being closed for the day due to drifting snow.
Many schools up and down the valley were shut down for the day. Those affected in Bingham County were in Aberdeen, Firth, Shelley, and Sho-Ban High School.
The Firth district’s Facebook page said district girls’ basketball tournament games that were scheduled for Monday night had been canceled with all games bumped back a day. The Lady Cougars will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blackfoot and Snake River districts conducted classes as usual Monday.
The storm which started Sunday night brought yet another round of winter conditions on the heels of a system which closed schools in the county the week of Jan. 13. The difference this time was the direction of the wind, blowing from the north to add a more chilly blast in temperatures.
Weather conditions also resulted in operations at Idaho National Laboratory being curtailed Monday due to severe winter weather. Employees in Idaho Falls and at the site did not need to report to work, according to a news release from INL, including Battelle Energy Alliance, U.S. Department of Energy, Naval Reactors Facilities, and Fluor Idaho workers.
Monday’s weather also resulted in sections of highway being closed again due to hazardous conditions, including Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and Highway 26, Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River, Highway 33 between Newdale and Tetonia, Highway 32 between Ashton and Tetonia, and Interstate 84 between I-86 and the Utah border.
There should be a bit of a break from the snow and wind at least until Wednesday and into Thursday but clearing skies are also bringing about colder temperatures. Shelley was forecast to dip below zero Monday with a low of 2 degrees today and a high of 17. Snow storms forecast for Wednesday and Thursday were expected to warm up the temperature.
Aberdeen was expected to drop close to zero for a low Monday with clear skies today bringing a low of 7 degrees above zero and a high of 22 with snow on Wednesday and warmer winds blowing in Thursday and Friday.
Blackfoot was also expected to drop well into single digits for a low today with a high around 18. Snow showers are expected to return Wednesday morning with some warming along with that.