BLACKFOOT — The National Weather Service office in Pocatello posted two tornado warnings Sunday around 4 p.m. for the Blackfoot Range immediately east of the I-15 corridor. One was for the Bone region and one for an area 17 miles southeast of Blackfoot. The warnings lasted for approximately 30 minutes.
The Bone storm produced a ropey tornado that numerous observers saw touch down. The other storm southeast of Blackfoot produced a funnel cloud which members of the public observed from the Pebble Creek area and Blackfoot Reservoir.
In addition to the activity in the mountains east of Blackfoot and Idaho Falls, another funnel cloud was reported between 2-3 p.m. Sunday in the Almo area near the City of Rocks.
Mike Huston, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Pocatello, confirmed the tornado and funnel clouds. “We had a report of a funnel cloud 17 miles southeast of Blackfoot on Sunday though no report that it touched down,” Huston said.
The NWS tornado warning stated: “At 4:05 p.m. MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located eight miles northeast of ... Mount Putnam or 11 miles northwest of Chesterfield Reservoir, and is nearly stationary ... Weather spotters reported (a) funnel cloud.”
The NWS Pocatello office posted a similar warning for the tornado near Bone: “At 3:59 p.m. MDT, a servere thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Bone or 16 miles east of Goshen, and is nearly stationary.”
Because the Bone tornado was observed by numerous members of the public in the Idaho Falls region, the NWS sent staff to attempt to locate its track on Monday afternoon. “We have two people in the field right now looking to document the the damage,” Houston remarked.
Both tornado warnings expired at 4:30 p.m.
Tornado strength
The strength classification of the Bone tornado will depend on the outcome of Monday’s field investigation. Tornadoes are classified using the Enhanced Fujita Scale. This scale is used internationally and relies on wind speed and damage done.
Because the Bone tornado was small and ropey, it will not be rated high. An EF-0 tornado does little damage with winds between 65-85 mph, ripping up roofing tiles, gutters and siding, breaking branches, and uprooting shallowly-rooted trees. Confirmed tornadoes with no reported damage are usually rated as EF-0. Most of Idaho’s tornadoes fall into this category.
The next step up in strength is EF-1 with 86-110 mph winds, strong enough to overturn mobile homes, strip roofs, remove doors and break windows. Few Idaho tornadoes ever get this strong. The tornadoproject.org list of Idaho’s worst tornadoes has eight events, only three of which were EF-1 or EF-2 in strength. The list includes all known Idaho tornadoes which caused an injury or death between 1950 and 2012.
Recent tornado activity
Southeast Idaho has seen several tornado or funnel cloud events since mid-May. According to the NWS office in Pocatello, a funnel cloud was reported at 2:20 p.m. on May 20 five miles west of Aberdeen. Then on May 21, a funnel cloud was observed at 4 p.m. just one mile south-southeast of the Pocatello Airport.
May 26 saw multiple funnel cloud tornado events: a 2 p.m. funnel cloud reported north of Rexburg which may or may not be the same as the funnel cloud seen at 2:12 p.m. near Sugar City, a 2:25 p.m. funnel cloud observed near Arco, as well as the EF-0 tornado at 1:57 four miles west-south of Blackfoot. This tornado was on the ground for approximately 15 minutes and had a path 1.8 miles long, crossing the Snake River and traveling through Riverside.
Then on May 30, a funnel cloud was seen eight miles west-southwest of Almo, near the City of Rocks. This small flurry of activity was capped off by Sunday’s Bone tornado and the funnel cloud east of Blackfoot.
According to Huston, the NWS doesn’t believe this is abnormal. This year’s funnel clouds and tornadoes have parallels in previous Idaho weather records.
“We have years like this one with a handful of events,” Huston explained. “Then we can go several years with nothing at all. This year is not odd.”