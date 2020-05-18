Moreland Elementary says goodbye to students

MORELAND – The last day for schools officially is June 3 and the last day for teachers is officially June 4 in the Snake River School District, but officials and students took time on Monday to say goodbye, pick up anything they may have left in the classrooms, and pick up their school lunches and wave goodbye to staff members at Moreland Elementary School.
A relatively long line of cars filled with parents and students, some decorated and others with balloons attached, lined up outside Moreland Elementary and wound their way around the front of the school, visiting the various tables that were piled high with belongings and gifts from the teachers to their students and with music blaring, all had their chance to say goodbye for the school year amid the music and a bubble machine blowing bubbles all over the proceedings.
There were tears and laughter galore, and for some it was a chance to move on to the next school, while others will be back as they advance a grade.
Still others were making the transition from kindergarten to the first grade and for many, this was a very momentous occasion.
The effort was well-received by parents, students, staff, and faculty alike and there were lots of goodbyes that will be remembered for some time as the kids will soon be heading off into the summer break.
The folks who were running the school lunch program were the busiest of the group gathered as they were not only wishing students well, but they were also responsible for handing out lunches and the line of cars stretched for most of a city block in front of the school’s main entrance.
Registration for next year is currently going on at most of the area schools, in all of the school districts, so double check that your children are all registered as soon as possible so that plans may be made by the school districts to ensure sufficient accommodations will be made.