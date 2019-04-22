BLACKFOOT — Amanda Moser was named the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Blackfoot Saturday night at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The program was entitled “The Greatest Show,” and featured 18 participants.
Kaylee Cook was named first Runner-up; Josie Williams was named second runner-up.
The participants included Savannah Ramirez, Kennedy Ross, Kayla Pack, Tayloranne Adams, Rylee Neff, Josie Williams, Keeler Jensen, Elizabeth Barlow, Gracie Andersen, Lacey Evans, Kenadee Coles, Taylor Anderson, Cassidy Cooper, Kyah Henderson, Lucia Peteiro, and Daniela Hammond.
Peteiro is an exchange student from Madrid, Spain. Though she went through the rigors of preparation, she would not be judged. The national contest for each state’s finalists takes place in June 2020. As an exchange student, Peteiro would not be in the country.
The 18 participants were divided into three groups which took turns presenting their fitness, self-expression, and talent to the five judges.
Each participant is also judged on scholastics and a 10-minute personal interview with the judges. Those two scores make up 50 percent of the final score. The remaining 50 percent is evaluated onstage.
The participants spent six weeks in preparation for the final performance, meeting each morning at 6 a.m.
The fitness routine is strenuous; each participant does it with a smile.
The talents presented ranged from classic ballet, piano, voice, and musical theater to a basketball dribbling routine.
In the self-expression portion of the contest, each participant drew a question from a bowl and had the length of time to walk from the masters of ceremony who stood stage left to the center of the stage to prepare her answer.
Amanda Moser earned the overall self-expression category. Her question was: “Over the last six weeks participating in DYW, what have you learned about yourself?” She responded, “I learned I can do hard things, like physical fitness. Through DYW, I was able to do the fitness routine; I learned I can do what I set my mind to do.”
To her question, first runner-up Kaylee Cook said, “For the best day ever, it is important to be busy doing things you love.”
The question for second runner-up Josie Williams was: “What gives you hope?” “Working hard gives me hope for the future,” she said.
DYW is a scholarship program. This year, $16,200 was raised and distributed to the young ladies in the Blackfoot DYW program. Thirty-one scholarships were awarded.
As the Blackfoot DYW for 2020, Moser was awarded a $1,800 scholarship and a DYW medallion, a $350 scholarship for fitness, $400 for talent, and $500 for overall self-expression winner. Her scholarships total $3,050.
As first runner-up, Cook was awarded scholarships totaling $2,700 — $1,500 for title, $600 for overall interview, and $600 for overall talent.
Second runner-up Williams earned $1,600 worth of scholarships — $1,200 for the title and $400 for interview runner-up.
Kennedy Ross won a $350 scholarship for Be Your Best Self and a $500 scholarship for fitness.
Kayla Pack earned scholarships totaling $1,300 — Spirit of DYW ($350), Be Your Best Self ($350) and overall scholastic ($600).
Tayloranne Adams earned a $350 scholarship for self-expression and a $400 scholastic scholarship.
Rylee Neff earned a $350 scholarship for Be Your Best Self.
Gracie Andersen won a $500 for fitness.
Lacey Evans was awarded a $350 scholarship for Spirit of DYW.
Kenadee Coles won two scholarships. She earned a $350 scholarship for Be Your Best Self and $400 for scholastic.
Taylor Anderson won a $500 scholarship for overall fitness, $350 for self-expression, and $400 for scholastics.
Cassidy Cooper’s scholarships totaled $1,300 — $500 fitness, $400 for scholastic runner-up, and $400 for interview runner-up.
Kyah Henderson earned a $350 scholarship for Be Your Best Self and $350 for self-expression.
Daniela Hammond earned a $400 scholarship for talent and a $400 scholarship for interview.
Participants from across Idaho will participate in the state showcase that will take place in October in the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
The 2019 National Finals takes place June 27-29 in Mobile, Alabama. Representing Idaho at the National Finals is Grace Christensen of Firth.