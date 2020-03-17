BLACKFOOT – A Conditional Use Permit for Cody Hawker to have a personal motocross track on his five-acre property in the Ridges Subdivision east of Shelley was approved temporarily March 11 by the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission, but the board deleted three of the conditions arrived at between Hawker and one of his neighbors at the Feb. 7 meeting.
Hawker’s application came before the P&Z board in November, but the commissioners were reluctant to deny or grant the permit at that time out of concern they might be setting an unwanted precedent -- having to issue CUPs to everyone who rode a motocross bike in their backyards -- they tabled action until the February meeting, saying it was not a zoning issue but a neighborhood issue and Hawker should try to come to some arrangement with his neighbors who were complaining about the track.
After Hawker and two of his neighbors discussed the issue with new zoning administrator Tiffany Olsen and county civil attorney Chase Hendricks in February, the two sides arrived at an agreement with six conditions for use of the track without a CUP:
1) Use is limited to Hawker’s children only, no other family or friends; 2) they can ride only between the hours of 10 a.m. and dusk; 3) water the area frequently to control dust; 4) pursue additional dust abatement measures; 5) install spark arrestors on the bikes; 6) require the children to immediately stop using the track and riding their bikes when the Spencers (neighbors to the immediate north) are in their yard.
At the March 11 meeting the board decided to approve the CUP so Hawker and his sons can use the track, but only until the county’s zoning ordinance has been updated and the definition of a motocross track for personal use is in place. Hendricks estimated that will be about three months.
The decision did not come easily. After several minutes of discussion, board member Scott Chappell made a motion to approve the CUP with the six conditions. That motion died for lack of a second, and after more discussion Miles Carroll made a motion to approve it with just three of the listed conditions -- three, four and five.
“He’s been there since 2015 and it looks like he’s bent over backwards to be a good neighbor,” Carroll commented.
That motion was seconded by David Adams and passed unanimously, but Hendricks commented, “Quite frankly, Mr. Hawker is going to have to do all of those things if he’s going to get along.”
In other business at the March meeting, the commission approved a Conditional Use Permit to allow Rosalinda and Layne Elison to use the entire area of a former shop building on their property at 377 N. 460 West as a house instead of just 50 percent of it as the zoning ordinance requires.
The couple originally came before the board with a request that it recommend approval for them to replat their lot so they could have two residences there instead of their principal one and another that was half shop/ half living quarters.
Since the remodeling had already taken place, the zoning board voted unanimously to recommend to the county commissioners that they approve the replat, but they denied it following their own public hearing.
Engineer Chris Street, who presented the CUP application on behalf of the couple, said one reason they want the change is they’re being taxed at a higher rate than they would be if the building were only a shop. He said the county commissioners thought a CUP was a better idea than a replat.
Also at the March meeting the zoning board approved the following applications for Conditional Use Permits:
- Kim Wahlen, a CUP to transfer three division rights from property he owns north of Aberdeen to a three-acre property in a Residential Zone just west of the Aberdeen city limits.
- Kris Kelley, a CUP to transfer one division right from an original parcel he owns to a recently purchased parcel in an Agriculture Zone at approximately 548 E. 1500 N.
- Kelly Dance, a CUP to transfer three division rights from an original parcel to two other parcels in a Residential/Agriculture Zone at approximately 222 and 271 N, 350 W., in the Groveland area.