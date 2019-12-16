BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Commission issued notice Monday that mountain roads in the county will be closed for the winter to all vehicles except snow machines and ATs with tracks beginning today and county road crews will begin setting up barricades at 8 a.m.
The closures affect Bone Road beginning at the Bonneville County line, the Blackfoot River Road, and Wolverine Road starting below 40 Horse Cave.
Anyone with questions should contact Public Works Director Dusty Whited at (208) 782-3864.
Whited said Bonneville County has also announced it is closing mountain roads today to begin grooming snow machine trails.