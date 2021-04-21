BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners met with Public Works Director Dusty Whited regarding the plans for opening the mountain roads earlier than planned. Originally, they were scheduled to be opened on the first of May, but because of the nicer weather, the roads are now considered passable.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring explained to Whited that late last week, along with Troy Lenhart, he traveled through the closed roads to see how passable they would be as well as taking note of the safety of the roads that do not get much sun. Manwaring asked Whited if he believed that they would be able to open the roads early and whether the Road and Bridge crew working on the mountain roads had made it over the “W” yet or not. The response from Whited confirmed that his crew has been able to make it onto the backside of Wolverine Canyon and that they have seen many different people driving in the mountains even though the roads are legally closed.
Whited suggested that they just leave them closed until May 1, but Manwaring disagreed with that idea. He said it is hard to enforce the road closures when numerous amounts of their closed signs are not properly set up and on display. It was then negotiated that they would consider lifting the closures for Friday, April 23, but Manwaring was apprehensive of paying overtime for the crew traveling the mountain roads to remove all the signs.
Commissioner Mark Bair made the suggestion that they do the lift on April 23, but have the crews pick up the signs on their way back to the shop at the end of their shifts, preventing the need for overtime as well as allowing a few more days for the roads to dry.
Sheriff Craig Rowland and Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner agreed that opening the roads would not be an issue as they had plans for starting their mountain patrols around the same time. Rowland said the roads are clear up to Morgan's Bridge, and traditionally, once that area is safe to travel to and from, he starts the patrols up that way and noted that he has heard that it is very clear there.
Bair made a motion to approve a resolution for the official reopening of the mountain roads as of April 23. The motion was seconded and approved unanimously.