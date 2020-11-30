BLACKFOOT – Winter is here ... well, not quite yet, resulting in a resolution by the Bingham County commissioners to delay the closure of the mountain roads until Bonneville County decides it feels the need to close its roads as well.
Normally, the mountain roads are closed as of Dec. 1 by ordinance and remain closed through April 30, unless a resolution is passed to close them later or sooner and open them sooner or later.
The county road and bridge department discontinues to conduct standard road maintenance on these types of roads on Nov. 15, and will not be maintaining the roads with the extension of the mountain roads being opened.
Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, explained that over the weekend he had been up in the hills where they have been placing new gravel in Wolverine Canyon and decided to take a different way back toward town. On his way out of the mountains, he said, he came across a family that was headed in the direction they had just come from in a passenger car. Whited stated that he had advised the people in the vehicle to not go any further as the roads ahead were partially or almost completely obstructed by snow and Bonneville County was working on the roadways at the time. He said they followed his advice and turned around and headed back toward Blackfoot.
His recommendations to pass the resolution to keep the roads open for the time being were based on the current state of the roads as well as the expected clear weather for the most part over the next 10 days. Because of the clear skies — even if the temperatures stay on the colder side — any snow that has accumulated on the roads will be at the mercy of the sun with high probability that it will melt.
The resolution passed will follow Bonneville County’s lead on closing the roads; Bingham County’s mountain roads will close the same day that Bonneville County makes the announcement.