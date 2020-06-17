The Blackfoot Movie Mill continues to soar along this summer as they are revamping their shows and concentrating on a classic movie theme as well as showing what they can in their other theaters while still practicing social distancing to the best of their abilities.
This week, the classic will feature another double feature with “Jurassic World” remaining, and adding to it the sequel “Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom.”
The duo takes up where the “Jurassic Park” theme left off and while “Jurassic World” was a $1.6 billion dollar megahit back in 2015, “Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom” will leave fans wondering just what happened to the good old “Jurassic Park” theme that started the franchise off with a cast that included Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum and literally scared the daylights out of a lot of movie goers.
“Jurassic World” played off of the relationship between Claire who was played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Owen played by Chris Pratt who as a trainer of animals has worked exclusively with velociraptors and has them following commands when it suits them to actively hunting other dinosaurs, including the new “Indomin-Rex” which has included genes from the velociraptor into the new animal that has every wrong attribute that is imaginable.
Of course the plot carries with it the on again, off again relationship between the two lead characters and the rest of the cast who one by one become deceased members of the cast thanks to the herd of dinosaurs who are deleted from the gene pool altogether.
The movie sails along mainly because of the action scenes of which there are many and the quartet of velociraptors who are used to help with the capture and/or demise of the villain of the show.
It always helps when two of the victims are young as are the characters who are Claire’s nephews on a vacation from their real lives who play an integral part of the movie.
The duo of films, which includes the “Fallen Kingdom” sequel, is a bit of a letdown as it involves a sinister movement to continue producing genetic mutations of the original dinosaurs and then, depending on how disruptive the animal becomes, selling them at auction to the highest bidder who will ultimately use them as weapons against that country’s enemies.
Claire returns and has evolved herself, into an animal rights activist who is trying to save the dinosaurs from extinction and is convinced to get Owen involved in capturing and using his skills to benefit the sinister part of the show without his own knowledge and everything goes along until Claire and Owen uncover the real plan and then begin to work against the evil forces at play.
This all is fine and dandy until a dinosaur or two breaks free and are roaming neighborhoods, feeding on animals and pets and the like and all sorts of disaster breaks out.
As things are slowly brought back more toward normal, the setup is for another sequel, which we should have within months and we will revisit everything once again.
As a stand-alone film, “Fallen Kingdom” leaves a lot to be desired, but when played in conjunction with “Jurassic World,” actually sheds some light on what the future will bring. “Jurassic World 3 (Dominion)” brings back some of the “Jurassic Park” cast, namely Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill and combines them with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in a totally new and even more deadly and terrifying sequel that has had several different release dates mentioned from later this summer to June 11 of 2021.
It remains to be seen which it could be, but either one will do with an audience that is ready for anything new and exciting to be seen in theaters.
The Blackfoot Movie Mill is marketing both “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom” as both a single feature and as a double feature over the weekend with special pricing under their classic banner.
You can always find show times and dates and reserve your own seat by visiting the Blackfoot Movie Mill website at www.royaltheaters.com and even pay for your seat and everything while you are at it.