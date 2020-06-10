Now that the Blackfoot Movie Mill has reopened for the post-COVID-19 startup they have come up with a novel idea to get movie-goers back into the swing of things and that is the "Classics" movies.
They started things off with a great movie from the past in "E.T." And with great results at the box office, the stream of classics will continue this week with the "Jurassic Park Trilogy" as we will call it.
Of course the first of the series starred Sam Neil, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern and was simply a man's dream of a theme park built around science's ability to recreate dinosaurs through genetic reconstruction.
The premise was that fans would flock to the amusement park, but as it turned out, there was nothing amusing about what was about to transpire when things went wrong as they usually do with when science tries to mix things up and they should have just left them alone.
The original "Jurassic Park" was a big hit at the box office and the two subsequent films were okay in their own right or they wouldn't have kept making them.
The Blackfoot Movie Mill has a special offer going this week with this trilogy of classics, showing them separately during the week, and then as a special triple feature on the weekend with special pricing.
It's a great idea and it will give everyone a chance to get back into the swing of things as far as getting back into the routine of getting out of the house and back into the theater.
Be sure to check with Blackfoot Movie Mill on their website at: www.royaltheaters.com for show times, theaters, seating, and special pricing and to purchase advance seating for the show of your choice.
For those of you who like the old double features at the drive-ins and the occasional time when they would throw a triple-header at you, this is a great time to revisit with an old throwback just in time for the summer blockbusters to begin coming out as COVID-19 restrictions are softened around the country and in Hollywood where everything was placed on a hiatus by the state of California.