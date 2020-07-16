With additional delays in “new” movies being released from Hollywood, the Blackfoot Movie Mill has stepped up its showings of classic movies and they have stepped up in a great way
This weekend will begin a pair of classics, at least in my book, and on my list of the top 100 films from my own library in their showing of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and the Indiana Jones classic, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Both are established and continued a great run for director/producer Steven Spielberg. If he wasn’t already at the top of the industry when he released these movies, he quickly vaulted to the top and cemented the legacy of actor Harrison Ford, already one of the highest producing actors in the game with movies like “Star Wars” where he was the iconic Han Solo and the lead role in “Blade Runner,” not to mention lead roles in films like “Force 10 from Navarone” and “American Graffiti,” Ford was the hottest actor around.
“Raiders of the Lost Ark” was released initially in 1981 and soon zoomed to the top of the box office charts.
It was the first of the Indiana Jones franchise and cast Ford as the archaeologist Indiana Jones who was more about the thrill of the adventure of finding artifacts rather than looking for the money aspect of selling the artifacts. And what a thrill he gave us as he stumbled through trap after trap in search of those artifacts.
He encountered all sorts of devious traps and always managed to come out on top in the end and that in itself made the franchise a series of “feel good” films that always seemed to please.
Coupled with “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is “Temple of Doom.”
Although this film was released second to “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” it is actually a prequel to that film and his co-star is none other than Steven Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw. She is delightful in this role and embellishes the role like none other.
This film takes us on an adventure through child slavery, black magic, and human sacrifice and of course Dr. Indiana Jones is at the center of it all, in search of yet another treasure of artifacts.
With his sidekick “Short Round,” Dr. Jones and his crew escape and traverse through a series of what could have become disasters.
The tale really takes off when the three explorers — Jones, Short Round and Capshaw’s character “Willie” find themselves thrown into the fray from the very beginning.
While the three of them are asleep on the airplane, the pilots dump the fuel and exit by parachute, leaving the plane to crash over the Himalayas. Indy, Shorty, and Willie discover the sabotage and narrowly manage to escape by jumping out of the plane on an inflatable raft just before it crashes into the mountainside. They ride down the mountain slopes and fall into a raging river, eventually arriving at the village of Mayapore in northern India.
The impoverished villagers believe the three have been sent to retrieve the sacred lingam stone stolen from their shrine, as well as the community’s missing children, from evil forces in the nearby Pankot Palace. Indy agrees to go to Pankot to investigate. During the journey, he hypothesizes that the stone may be one of the five fabled Sankara stones that promise fortune and glory.
This pairing of Indiana Jones films will be shown as doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 & 23, and will be well worth the effort to see and enjoy.
It is easy to rate this tandem of shows as they are easily between a 4.75 and a perfect 5 for excitement, thrills, entertainment and production.
As always, please check the Blackfoot Movie Mill’s website at: www.royaltheaters.com for show times and dates, and don’t forget that you can always reserve your favorite seat and pay in advance for your seating at the website.