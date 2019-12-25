The Star Wars franchise is coming to an end. It has lasted more than a lifetime for some, it is multi-generational and has produced billions of dollars in box office revenues for theaters around the world who have shown the movies in all of their wonder and cinematic finery.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is no different than the rest of the movies as it ties up a few loose ends and leaves a lot of movie goers wanting more.
It is the ultimate of good vs. evil and has given us tremendous heroes and the worst of adversaries and it doesn’t matter which of the nine main features you talk about, it simply gives us what we want to watch and delivers us what we need to satisfy us for another few years until the next episode arrives.
Alas, there will be no more as this is the final episode. We learn a lot in this film, a lot about Po and Finn and Rae and the rest of the characters. We also lose a few along the way, the passing of Leia and of course the Emperor (he needed to go) and Kylo Ren, who proves his worth despite his own allegiances to the Emperor and the rest. We find out who is really the bad and who is really the good.
The critics have blasted this movie from the start, but don’t let that deter you from attending the movie yourself. It is a good film, maybe not “Gone With The Wind” kind of good, but it is entertaining and it is well worth the price of admission and somewhere along the way, you will see the what it has to offer and it is all worth seeing.
It will connect you with all of the planets in the universe where good triumphs over evil or at least we like to think that it will and, given the chance, it does.
It takes us back to all of the planets that have been destroyed by the Order and all of the fighters who have banded together to support the Revolution.
As the movie rolls along, you will find yourself transported back in time and you will relive some of the great scenes and the cinematography that this franchise has brought to us. The characters that we have come to love and hate will be there and we should be so thankful that they are for they have taught us so much about the movies and why we go to see them.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will probably even get you to want to see the film several times because you want to be sure that you didn’t miss anything along the way and I am sure that you probably did, so pick out a nice quiet afternoon and visit a second or third time just to make sure you got it all and that you will be able to plant it deep in your bank of memories. That is what the whole Star Wars franchise is all about. And remember the battle for good vs. evil that you have seen and remember that good should always prevail. This film isn’t all about being the greatest film of all time, but the memories that it has lodged in our brains and how it brought joy and laughter to each of us with the memory of what we took from it.
On a scale of 1-5, this is a 4.5 and could be even a 5, I will let you know when I see it a second or third time and how those shows will affect me for a lifetime like the other eight have done.