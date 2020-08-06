The Blackfoot Movie Mill has been creative, if nothing else, in rebooting the opening of the movie complex with bringing back classic movies and even running double and tripleheaders which fills theaters, sells concessions, and gives movie goers a break at the box office.
The doubleheaders started with the Indiana Jones franchise, which covers a pair of weeks of doubleheaders and then a week ago, the Movie Mill introduced the tripleheader on Wednesday and Thursday evenings with showing of the "Back to the Future" trilogy.
What a great evening of entertainment they provided movie goers, in a really big way.
Now, the Movie Mill will be presenting the "Mummy" franchise trilogy that burst on the scenes in 1999 with Brenden Fraser in the lead role of Rick O'Connell, an American explorer who had stumbled upon the remains of the famed city of Hamunaptra, the city of the dead. The film is set in the year 1923 and three years later, O'Connell is introduced to a beautiful librarian, Evelyn "Evy" Carnahan and her brother Jonathan. Evelyn, played by Rachel Weisz, and of course Jonathan, played by John Hannah, become very involved in his further explorations.
When Evy accidentally revives the mummified corpse of an Egyptian priest, Imhotop and that is when things get interesting and entertaining.
The pair must find a way to kill him before he could return to power and eventually destroy the world.
Of course Imhotop was resistant to the plan and he is trying to get to the conclusion of his plans to take over and destroy the world.
This film was a very successful action film that emphasized the abilities of Brendan Fraser who encompassed the role to the maximum.
As the film revolves its main characters, Imhotop is trying to sacrifice Evy in order to resurrect Anck-su-namun.
The trio of Rick, Evy, and Jonathan begin the search for the book of Amun Ra as the Book of Dead brought Imhotop back to life, the Book of Amun Ra could send him back to the world of the dead.
Without ruining the end of the movie, the tale continues on in a very energetic and exciting manner before its conclusion and the start of the franchise with the second movie in the trilogy.
In the second of the franchise, "The Mummy Returns," the cast is reunited for the sequel, with the same director for a very successful return to the big screen.
The addition of the son of Rick and Evy to the cast and through the use of the Bracelet of Anubis, which locks onto Alex, the son, and eventually a cult is involved and they capture Evy in order to bring back Imhotop and get him back into power once again.
Additional characters are introduced that only add to the excitement and interest of the film and things take another twist when the Scorpion King is introduced and that character alone spawns another series of movies and a franchise of its own.
Eventually, Rick is able to obtain a special sceptre which allows him to kill the Scorpion King and send him and his armies back to the underworld.
That also allows for Evy to risk her life to save Rick, which forces Anck-su-namun to abandon Imhotop and ultimately they save the world from Imhotop and his attempt to take over and rule the world with the intent of destroying the world.
All of this sets up a third movie in the trilogy which will also be shown as part of the triple header at the Movie Mill.
The third film in the franchise, "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor," takes up where the other two left off.
The trilogy amassed box office revenues of over $1.5 billion so they were definitely a success when compared tot he $400 million budgeted to produce the three.
All in all, a great series of movies that are more than worth the price of admission.
To find out the exact show times and to make sure that you have your favorite seats reserved just for you, please visit the Blackfoot Movie Mill at their website, www.royaltheaters.com. This website can direct you to what ever you may need to know, including the entire listing of movies being offered and the days and times that they are being offered.
The trilogy will be shown on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 12 and 13.