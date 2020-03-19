BLACKFOOT -- Murder charges are pending in a case involving a Shelley man, according to a press release from Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
On Thursday at 7:17 a.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 1200 North at 900 East in Shelley for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Rowland said when deputies arrived, Kayden N. Ford, age 23, had been struck by a vehicle driven by Andrea Jolley, 23. Rowland said it appeared that Ford had run into the roadway and wanted to be hit by the vehicle.
While deputies were investigating the crash, Ford’s family was notified and were asked to notify Joshua Ford, 48, of Shelley, that his son had been hit by a car. Rowland said family members located Joshua who appeared to be deceased and covered him with a blanket and waited for deputies to arrive.
Deputies responded to the residence and found Joshua dead under the blanket. Rowland said the scene was frozen and detectives were contacted and began to process the scene.
Kayden Ford was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment and was released to the custody of the Bingham County Jail. Charges are pending for murder, Rowland said.
"At this time, this crime is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. Cause of death appeared to be more than one stab wound," Rowland said.
Rowland said there was no further information available Thursday and there will be further press releases as information comes in.