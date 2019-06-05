BLACKFOOT — Dave Krumenacker isn’t about to relate his knowledge of the time surrounding D-Day 75 years ago without telling about his friend Quentin Murdock, another veteran from Bingham County.
Murdock, a long-time resident of Rockford, died at age 99 on Nov. 10 at an Idaho Falls senior living center.
He graduated from Thomas High School in 1938 and from the University of Idaho in 1942 with a degree in dairy manufacturing. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.
From there, his experiences were enough to fill a book, which he actually wrote. He self-published “Quentin C. Murdock: World War II Experiences and Memoirs.”
He was a second lieutenant when he went to Africa, commanding the First Platoon, Company A, First Battalion 16th Infantry Division, chasing Germans in the invasion of Northern Africa, facing Erwin Rommel’s forces.
The Army ordered Murdock and his troops to the Battle of Sicily, where they served on the front lines, facing troops led by Hermann Goring.
Then it was on to D-Day, where he was fighting malaria but convinced his doctor to give him medication which helped him to continue.
Murdock’s unit was among the first to hit the beaches of Normandy. Most of the men he commanded died. Murdock survived in part by ducking under the water.
He went on to help knock the Germans out.
”A lot of the guys in the platoon he commanded were killed,” Krumenacker said. “He would get choked up about it.”
His fight with malaria resulted in Murdock finishing out the war stateside.
On the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Krumenacker remembers not just his friend in Murdock. He remembers the 156,000 allied troops who fought the fight on beaches called Omaha and Utah. He remembers the thousands killed with more wounded.
”Omaha was the worst of it,” he said.