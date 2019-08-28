BLACKFOOT — The 2019 Music In The Park concert season ended Wednesday night much as it began: with an orchestra once led by Blackfoot music teacher and director Doug Wareing.
The bookend scheduling was a nice touch in a season that was dedicated in June to Wareing’s memory.
The Idaho Falls Community Concert Band came to Courthouse Square under perfect weather conditions to entertain the crowd Wednesday. Two different directors led the band in two sections, with Jake Snarr conducting in the first half and Eric Skidmore leading the second.
Wareing — who died last November and was instrumental in keeping the Music In The Park series going every year in Blackfoot — was remembered by Snarr at the beginning of Wednesday’s concert.
“We decided as a group that we wanted the group to continue” in honor of Wareing, Snarr said.
The 2019 season began June 12 with the big band sounds of Wareing’s former Jazz House Big Band, which included vocal performances by a couple of members of Wareing’s family and keyboard performances by Alexa Hansen, a Snake River High School graduate who won the first Douglas Wareing Memorial Scholarship.
In between, Blackfoot crowds have been entertained by groups playing swing jazz, some classic rock, classic country and bluegrass, with a wide variety of sounds. The series hasn’t missed a beat this season.
The Idaho Falls Community Concert Band provided even more variety with more of the music Wareing loved, with a refined touch. They opened with “Aztec Fire,” included a medley of show tunes from “The King and I,” played a stirring arrangement of “Shenandoah,” with a march tune thrown in, “Charter Oak March.”
Each tune was greeted with warm applause as the season came to a solid end.