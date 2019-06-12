BLACKFOOT — The show went on Wednesday night during the opener of Blackfoot’s Music In The Park summer concert series, an evening filled with big band jazz from Doug Wareing’s former group and tributes to the longtime coordinator of the series.
The Jazz House Big Band entertained a good and appreciative crowd at Courthouse Square.
Frank Weaver, a good friend of Wareing’s and a leader in the band, opened the concert with some remarks about Wareing.
“The organizers of this concert series have decided to dedicate not only tonight’s performance but all of the performances this summer to the memory of Douglas Wareing,” Weaver said of Wareing, who died last November. “Many of you here tonight knew Doug personally as a friend, neighbor, musical associate, classmate, and a teacher.
“... Each member of this band can tell of a personal, maybe even private experience with Doug that added value and perspective to their lives. It might be musical, it might be philosophical, it might be faith-based, but it was always with love and respect.”
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll followed by reading a proclamation honoring the lifetime Blackfoot resident and band director.
“Doug Wareing devoted many hours of personal time to continue the tradition of Music In The Park so that citizens young and old might hear and learn appreciation for many types and genres of music played by local musicians,” the proclamation read.
“Doug Wareing is responsible for increasing musical knowledge and musical appreciation of Blackfoot citizens and advancing dynamic influence of music in everyday living.”
Performances included two vocal solos by a daughter of Wareing, Amy Miller, and his granddaughter, Alicia Miller. Emily Fairbank sang several vocal numbers, bringing tears to the eyes of the Wareing daughters in the audience on two meaningful numbers to them — “I’ll Be Seeing You,” which was performed at Wareing’s funeral, and “Embraceable You,” which Wareing would sing to his wife Barbara during concerts.
Alexa Hansen, a Snake River High School graduate who won the first Douglas Wareing Memorial Scholarship, played several pieces on keyboard.