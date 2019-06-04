BLACKFOOT — The schedule for the 2019 Music in the Park concert series is set to begin a week from today on June 12, with all concerts running from 6-8 p.m. at Courthouse Square, according to Phillip Meline, an organizer for the series.
The series will kick off for the season in a special way with the Jazz House Big Band, which will include honoring former band director and Music in the Park coordinator Doug Wareing, who died in November.
The weekly Wednesday night schedule is completely full and will feature a variety of styles.
“It should be a good year for music in Blackfoot,” Meline said.
Scheduled acts are as follows:
June 12 — Jazz House Big Band
June 19 — Jazz On A Stick
June 26 — Randy’s Shack Band
July 3 — Coldwater
July 10 — Triple J
July 17 — Pocatello Gateway Chorus
July 24 — Rail City Jazz
July 31 — Lyle Albertson
August 7 — The Westerners
August 14 — Under Western Skies
August 21 — Vincent Croft
August 28 — Idaho Falls Community Concert Band