BLACKFOOT – It has been more than a year because of the pandemic in 2020 since Blackfoot was graced with the Music In The Park program. Music In The Park will return next week with some slight changes, but those who have enjoyed it in the past will be given the opportunity to love it again.
Starting on June 10 this year, Music In The Park will have its debut in 2021 on a new night at Courthouse Square. Formerly held on Wednesday evenings, decisions were made to move to Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. and will open with a staple to the event, Jazz House Big Band. Music In The Park is scheduled to run for 12 weeks through Aug. 26 with cancellations or rescheduling of days based on weather that could happen. The hope is that if one of the days requires a cancellation that they will be able to just tack that Thursday on to the end of the schedule and run a little longer.
Schedules of who will be playing when will be made available in the near future with a large amount of returning names and faces to the stage. Bands such as Coldwater, Almost Famous, Under Western Sky, Rail City Jazz, The Westerners, and Triple J all have plans of making this year’s Music In The Park one to remember.
Phillip Meline and Scott Monroe work to put this event together each year and expressed excitement for the return of the event.
“It’s a lot of work but we are glad to see it back,” Monroe said during an interview. Meline explained that they had the idea of moving it to Jensen’s Grove, but at the last minute it was decided to keep it at its original location of Courthouse Square. Meline and Monroe work hard to secure the bands that perform and are always looking for new bands to add to the list.