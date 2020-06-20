BLACKFOOT — Musicals are making a bit of a comeback in the community after seeing their own shutdown with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two of them are coming this week. The Snake River Theatre Company kicks things off Monday with a new musical comedy, “The Addams Family,” based on the classic television comedy series and films. That’s followed by the Blackfoot Community Players presenting “On Broadway” beginning Wednesday.
With COVID-19 in mind, masks are recommended at each production.
“The Addams Family” takes place at the Snake River High School Auditorium Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Doors will open an hour earlier. Tickets are $7 a seat or $35 for immediate families.
“On Broadway” is being presented in conjunction with Celebrate Blackfoot at the Nuart Theater. It’s a musical review of Broadway songs throughout the years. It will be presented Wednesday through Saturday along with June 29-30 nightly at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 a seat with social distancing seating observed.
Tiniel Williams is helping direct both productions. Diane Burt is assistant director for “On Broadway,” with Russ Cottam as technical director and Rob Cox doing set design.
There is a large cast list for “The Addams Family.” It’s headed by the main cast of Zach Taylor as Gomez Addams, Alix Hawker as Morticia Addams, Zane Gardner as Uncle Fester, Lizzy Wada as Wednesday, Jessa Preston as Grandma, Dylan Godfrey as Pugsley Addams, Cameren Hardy as Lurch, Nate Perkes as Mal Beineke, Harlee Gregersen as Alice Beineke, Gage Palmer as Lucas Beineke, Jannae Thomson as “Thing (AKA the Hand),” and Colbie Pincock as Cousin It.
Dancestors include Austin Hardy, Nathan Niu, Sam VanOrden, Cole Phillips, Tanner Williams, Nate Adams, Spencer Jones, Sharlie Jones, Hali Toone, Aubrey Toone, Cristal Castillo, Olivia VanOrden, Rachel Godfrey, Sierra McBride, and Charity Atkinson.
The Ancestors cast includes Samantha Mecham, Aubree Thatcher, Elizabeth Egbert, Elanor Frei, Braelyn Allgood, Dawson Williams, Joanna Stevens, Kaylanee Pierce, Makayla Reynolds, Abby Johnson, Emma Wright, Lindsey Williams, Samantha Egbert, Whitney Warren, Adelle Frei, Emma Perkes, Nephi Pincock, Lili Hill, Koryn Hill, Marlee Palmer, Calista Christiansen, and Anneli Christiansen.
The Junior High group includes Joshua Williams, Meg Preston, Kade Fitzgerald, Cody Williams, Abby Hansen, Alyvia Croxford, Madison Smith, Jadey Phillips, Emma Poulter, Nate Barbre, and Madden Palmer.
“On Broadway” will have a different show every night, Burt said, and the song selections are vast with music from productions spanning many years such as “West Side Story,” “South Pacific,” “Showboat,” “Camelot,” “Carousel,” “Les Miserables,” “Man Of LaMancha,” “Frozen 2,” “Cats,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Newsies,” and many more.
There will be 31 performers, but some won’t perform every night. They will include Jake Spjute, Kiah Spjute, Sarah Iverson, Jana McBride, Caleb McBride, Jessi Nelson, Amanda Nelson, Greg Goodworth, Sherilynn Goodworth, Karson Goodworth, Alison Goodworth, Brighton Goodworth, Brooklyn Goodworth, Amy Moser, Diane Burt, Tiniel Williams, Kaylee Cook, Chelsea Brown, Kaden Brown, Aundrea Brown, Abby Thornley, Allie Jepsen, Tegan Weaver, Brecken Weaver, Allie Hoge, Cecily Walker, Neil Walker, Savannah Walker, Jeni Todd, Abby McAllister, and Elise Moser.