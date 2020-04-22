The film “My Spy” was set for release on April 17, but like so many other films from this spring, it fell by the wayside with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was to have showcased the considerable talents of former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista who has made the transition from the ring to the screen and done it fairly effortlessly.
Much in the same way that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made his transition, Bautista began with the action type of film, moved into some comedic type of characters and now into a "buddy" film with a child actor as his latest release.
"My Spy" is about a CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious nine-year-old girl. The charming, lovable, buff tough guy in Bautista actually plays well opposite Chloe Coleman who plays Sophie.
The film begins as Bautista is demoted and finds himself working undercover to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing Bautista's cover, Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy.
Despite his reluctance, Bautista finds that he is no match for her disarming charm and wit. "My Spy" actually has its good points and, as does any film, its low points, but overall, this film has every opportunity to make a good showing at the theaters, especially if it is released following the shelter in place that is currently going on.
Available through video on demand at most locations and soon to be in video outlets such as Redbox, I found "My Spy" at least entertaining for an hour or so that it ran and although it will never make a top 100 list of my favorites, it at least showed me enough that I didn't turn it off midway through the film.
A very predictable ending will follow the nearly 100 minutes of film and it wasn't so bad.
On a scale of 1-5, it was somewhere between a 2.5 and a 3 which makes it worth the effort and money, but not worth remembering much longer than the next trip to the theater.
