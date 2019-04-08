THOMAS — Laura VanOrden calls herself a “naptime hustler.”
That’s code for what it takes to run a home-grown business along with a family and being able to do it all successfully.
The business is Huckleberry Avenue, making unique decorative signs for the home. VanOrden does business out of her home southwest of Snake River High School online through Etsy at www.huckleberryavenue.etsy.com, and she does local orders through Instagram at the account @huckleberry.ave.
She encourages local people to contact her through Instagram since prices through Etsy include more costly shipping.
Her business can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/huckleberry.ave/.
VanOrden grew up in Idaho. She is a 2006 graduate of Snake River High School who married her high school sweetheart, Doug, who once worked in farming but is now an accountant at Wada Farms. They have four children, two boys and two girls.
Social media is how VanOrden got the business going out of her home, and it’s how it’s continued to grow. She’s just added letter ledges to her list of products.
The business started 2 1/2 years ago with just a Facebook group. Then as demographics and broader support grew as far as orders, she created the Etsy account.
Before the business started, VanOrden’s time was largely spent raising babies. She said when her husband was in school and they were dirt poor, they learned to make what they wanted in life.
“I got a strong feeling I wanted to do something, and this was the direction I wanted to go,” VanOrden said. “I put it off until my youngest (daughter Hattie Jo, who just turned 3) was a little older.”
With her husband working as a farmer at the time, the intent was for VanOrden to get the business off the ground with her doing all the steps in the process.
Now, it’s become a bit more involved. Doug cuts the wood, son Blake, 12, sands the wood, son Boston, 9, vacuums the sawdust, and Laura pretty much does the rest.
“The signs move around the house quite a bit,” she said. “We cut them in batches. We paint and stain downstairs.”
As VanOrden was answering questions Monday, she was spending part of her time in her work area — what started out as a very simple home office — touching up a sign, moving to the kitchen where she worked on framing it, then taking it back to her work area to get it ready for Doug to come along and ship it off, in between making sure the needs of Hattie Jo and her friend were taken care of.
VanOrden said she’s “YouTube taught” in how to make the signs.
“You just try it and figure it out as you go,” she said.
On the business’ Facebook page, VanOrden has one post that explains more what drew her in to making signs with sharp graphic design.
“Even from when I was little, I remember having a need to create things,” she said. “For my 5th birthday I received a box full of paper crafting supplies. I remember dressing up a 5-lb. bag of sugar to look like a baby because I’d seen the idea on TV. Sure I had dolls, but why not create one?! I still love creating. Fabricating. Turning a pile of wood into beautiful wall decor for your homes. But now that I’ve been creating these signs for so long, I think I get the most joy out of the design process and seeing what my customers are drawn to.”
VanOrden designs the signs on a computer in her work area, which is hooked up to a machine that cuts stencils. Building up a business there didn’t enter her mind at first, but it works well now.
“We usually paint during the day, frame and get it ready to ship at night. It’s all working from home,” she said. “We don’t work set hours. We work around our children’s needs. During the day, when they go down for a nap, we work. I’m a naptime hustler.”
VanOrden says she’s happy to have the business where it’s at now, and when it comes to growth it would be more along the lines of tweaking how things are done to make time more effective.
VanOrden says she’s proud to make the highest quality product possible.
“People describe to me what they want, and we work together to make sure it meets their desires,” she said. “It’s exciting to see the customers’ reactions when it’s exactly what they want.”
VanOrden goes to local shows at least twice a year to display her signs.
“I’m so grateful to the community, they’ve shown amazing support for the business,” she added. “I’m grateful to family and friends for supporting us.
“When it comes to small business, people support you by buying, which allows me to support them by putting kids in music lessons they teach, things like that. It all pays off for everyone in the long run.”